Pirates vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

Mike Burrows takes the mound against his former team as the Houston Astros welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game set.

Houston just dropped two of three to Milwaukee at home after a successful road trip. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is looking to stay hot after sweeping the Twins at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Astros on Tuesday, June 2.

Pirates vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+144)

Astros +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Pirates -105

Astros -114

Total

9.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Pirates vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-6, 4.85 ERA)

Astros: Mike Burrows (3-6, 5.40 ERA)

Bubba Chandler has had more downs than ups this season. He had 11 strikeouts in 5 shutout innings against the Blue Jays two starts ago, but that was sandwiched between two starts in which he allowed four earned runs each.

Mike Burrows recovered from a pair of rough starts with seven innings of two-run ball against the Rangers last time out. He allowed seven runs in 5.2 innings to the Mariners in his last home start, though.

Pirates vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, SCHN

Pirates record: 32-28

Astros record: 27-34

Pirates vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryan Reynolds OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-130)

Bryan Reynolds had the worst season of his career last year, and it looked like that might be the new norm to start this season. However, he’s bounced back nicely in recent weeks.

Reynolds’ eight-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday, but he still scored two runs to keep his OVER 1.5 HRR streak going. He’s now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games and 15 of 19 dating back to early May.

The veteran gets plenty of chances to put up counting stats batting third in the lineup for Pittsburgh.

Pirates vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

Burrows gives the Astros a slight advantage on the mound over Chandler, and he’ll be amped up to face his former team. Chandler may be able to give the Pirates

Despite Pittsburgh’s hot stretch, they’ve still struggled on the road in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Astros have worked their way back into contention after an awful start.

I’ll back Burrows and the Astros at home tonight.

Pick: Astros -114

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.