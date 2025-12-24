Pirates Pitcher Makes Hilarious Comment on Ryan O'Hearn Signing

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first crucial free agent signing of the offseason in Ryan O'Hearn, who greatly improves their lineup for 2026.

O'Hearn joins the Pirates on a two-year, $29 million deal with $500,000 worth of incentives over each season based on plate appearances, giving him a chance to earn some extra cash with some great performances.

This signing is their first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova on a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016. It is also their first free agent position player multi-year signing since John Jaso on a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

O'Hearn will not only bring his fielding versatility, but also relief to one Pirates starting pitcher.

Sep 27, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Jared Jones Addresses Ryan O'Hearn Singing

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones didn't pitch last season after undergoing internal brace surgery , but his 2024 season saw him make the Opening Day roster after a great Spring Training.

Jones pitched in the Pirates home opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles on April 5 at PNC Park, with O'Hearn playing designated hitter on the road team.

He would give up a solo home run to O'Hearn on a 96.9 mph four-seam fastball in the top of the zone, that O'Hearn sent out 409 feet over the center field wall in the top of the second inning.

Jones then gave up a leadoff triple to O'Hearn in the top of the fourth inning that game on a high changeup, but prevented him from scoring and then got him to pop out in the top of the sixth inning.

The Pirates would take a 5-2 loss, with Jones having a quality start, with just two earned runs over six innings pitched.

Jones quote tweeted a tweet of O'Hearn hitting that home run off of him in the 2024 home opener and said, "glad I don't have to face him anymore."

glad i don’t have to face him anymore https://t.co/lpzeSqZsbP — jared jones (@jared_jones_17) December 23, 2025

Is Jones Right to be Happy He's Not Facing O'Hearn Anymore?

O'Hearn turned his career around once he got traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Orioles ahead of the 2023 season.

Year Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2023 .289 .322 .480 .802 2024 .264 .334 .427 .761 2025 .281 .366 .437 .803

Year Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI 2023 100 22 14 60 2024 117 21 15 59 2025 133 21 17 63

O'Hearn brings the Pirates someone that gets 100+ hits, around 60 RBI, 20+ doubles, around 15 doubles and a near .800 OPS player that will bolster their lineup in 2026.

He isn't necessarily the greatest fielder, but his ability to fill in for Bryan Reynolds in right field and give the Pirates some extra depth at left field, a position of great need, and also a backup to Spencer Horwitz at first base, is something the Pirates should consider.

O'Hearn is also a left-handed batter, like Horwitz, but unlike the Pirates starting first baseman in 2025, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

The Pirates need a left fielder for next season, where O'Hearn could play at times, along with recent trade acquisitions in Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon García . It's more likely he'll serve as the designated hitter for the Pirates and play first base at times.

Jones will return sometime in 2026 after rehabbing from surgery and will play with O'Hearn, making for two important players on the Pirates, as they try and end the franchise's decade-long absence from the playoffs .

