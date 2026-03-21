Pirates' Konnor Griffin Doesn't Make Opening Day Roster

With just days left before the Pittsburgh Pirates head to Citi Field and take on the New York Mets on Opening Day, the club made a controversial decision while cutting down their roster.

The Pirates announced that Konnor Griffin has been reassigned to minor league camp, meaning he will not crack the 26-man roster to open the regular season.

ROSTER MOVE: We have reassigned INF Konnor Griffin to minor league camp. There are now 34 players remaining in Major League camp. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 21, 2026

Griffin is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America. The 19-year-old was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and posted a .941 OPS with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs and a whopping 64 stolen bases over 122 combined games between Low-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona.

Despite his age, Griffin appears ready to make the leap to the big leagues, but the Pirates have delayed his debut for the time being.

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