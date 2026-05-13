Pirates Make Bold Konnor Griffin Lineup Decision For Rockies Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the best prospect in baseball in shortstop Konnor Griffin and are giving him a big opportunity in his next game.

Griffin will hit second in the batting order for the Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on May 13, marking the highest in a lineup he's ever been before.

The Pirates are switching Griffin and second baseman Brandon Lowe in the batting order, with Lowe hitting seventh, as they face Rockies left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana . Griffin, a right-handed batter, is a better matchup than Lowe, a left-handed batter.

Griffin has never hit this high in the lineup before, but he could make a big step forward in his career with a good showing in this game.

A Look at Griffin's Rookie Season

Griffin made his MLB debut aa back on April 3 and soon signed a record, nine-year, $140 million contract extension on April 8, inking his future with the Pirates for the long-term.

He has slashed .248/.313/.388 for an OPS of .701 in 36 games, with 32 hit in 129 at-bats, five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 RBI, 11 walks to 40 strikeouts and nine stolen bases on nine attempts.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Griffin turning 20 years old on April 24 has seemingly turned him into a great hitter, as he also crushed his first home run on his birthday in the 6-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

He has slashed .317/.380/.540 for an OPS of .920 in 17 games since his birthday, with 20 hits in 63 at-bats, nine runs scored, three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, five stolen bases and seven walks to 18 strikeouts.

Griffin hasn't hit higher than sixth in the lineup for the Pirates, doing so five times, while hitting in the seventh spot nine times and in the eighth spot 20 times.

It's likely that Griffin will go back to hitting towards the bottom of the lineup, especially with how strong the Pirates lineup has been in 2026, but a great showing here may convince Pirates manager Don Kelly to give him more opportunities higher up.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Rockies

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Left Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Ryan O'Hearn Right Fielder Left Nick Gonzales Third Baseman Right Brandon Lowe Second Baseman Left Jared Triolo First Baseman Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates are going with just three left-handed batters vs. the Rockies and Quintana, with center fielder Oneil Cruz leading off, right fielder Ryan O'Hearn hitting fifth and Lowe batting seventh.

May 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a double against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe has struggled against left-handed hitting, slashing .158/.214/.316 for an OPS of .530, with six hits in 38 at-bats and 14 strikeouts

Jared Triolo will make his first start at first base this season, taking over from Spencer Horwitz, who also struggles against southpaws.

The Pirates will mostly keep the rest of the lineup the same, with Nick Gonzales at third base, Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, Bryan Reynolds in left field and Henry Davis at catcher.

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