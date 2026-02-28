Pirates Likely Offering Konnor Griffin Long-Term Extension

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is trending towards stardom, even as a teenager, and the Pittsburgh Pirates recognize that.

Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote in his feature on Griffin, "Meet Pirates' Konnor Griffin, MLB's next teenage superstar," that the Pirates, "are expected to approach Griffin with a long-term contract extension."

This isn't the first news of the Pirates being open to extending Griffin, but it is the first news that shows they are committed and likely going to do so.

Pittsburgh could have its future star for quite some time if they pull this off, but it won't come easily.

What An Extension for Griffin Looks Like

Griffin is clearly in the plans for the long-term future of the Pirates, but an extension for someone of his caliber usually comes after his MLB debut, not before it. The Pirates could still sign him to an extension after his first game, which could come on Opening Day.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is the most recent player who signed an extension before his MLB Debut, eight years, $82 million on Dec. 4, 2023.

Chourio had a solid start, finishing third in 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Award voting and is now an important member of the Brewers' future.

The one prior to that was the Chicago White Sox signing outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to a six-year, $50 million contract in 2020.

There have also been four other times this has happened, but for lesser money that both Chourio and Robert signed without making their MLB debut.

Name Team Extension Year Jon Singelton Houston Astros 5 Years, $10 million 2014 Scott Kingery Philadelphia Phillies 6 Years, $24 million 2018 Eloy Jiménez Chicago White Sox 6 Years, $43 million 2019 Evan White Seattle Mariners 6 Years, $24 million 2019 Luis Robert Jr. Chicago White Sox 6 Years, $50 million 2020 Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers 8 Years, $82 milllion 2023

These numbers are likely too low for Griffin, who is already the consensus top prospect in baseball.

One player that serves as a good comparison is Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, the previous consensus top prospect in baseball before Griffin. Anthony signed an eight-year, $130 million contract extension shortly after his debut in 2025 and could make upwards of $230 million, depending on if he reaches certain benchmarks.

Griffin would probably sign a comparable contract to Anthony, but it all depends on if he signs before or after his MLB debut. An extension for eight years, $150 million might make sense, but could also go up to 10 years and even more money. The Pirates may also include a few incentives in his contract as well, allowing him the chance to make more money through his play.

The biggest contract for the Pirates in their history is for outfielder Bryan Reynolds , who signed for eight-years and $106.5 million contract on April 25, 2023.

Whatever extension Griffin would potentially sign with the Pirates would be bigger than that and set the new franchise record.

Why the Pirates Would Want to Sign Griffin to an Extension

The Pirates know the talent they have in Griffin and tying him down for the foreseeable future makes a great deal of sense for them.

His market value would be at the lowest it is right now and if he does make it to the 26-man roster and plays well, it will only get higher and higher.

MLB teams get six years of control with their players before they hit free agency and can then choose who they want to play for.

This includes three years at pre-arbitration , where they make the MLB minimum, $780,000 in 2026, or a little more than that. They then have three years of arbitration , where the team and player put up salary figures and can agree to that year's salary or go to arbitration, where they argue before a panel, who either sides with the player or the team.

If Griffin makes his MLB debut this season on Opening Day, or wins a top award, his pre-arbitration goes from 2026-28 and then arbitration years would go from 2029-31.

Pirates teammate Paul Skenes had a full year of service for 2024 when he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award, even though he made his debut in May.

There is also the issue of an impending lockout, with the collective bargaining agreement ending on Dec. 1, where there isn't necessarily a chance that there is a 2027 MLB season.

Players will still earn a year of service for 2027, so if Griffin earns his first full year of service in 2026, he would get another one in 2027 and then just one-year of pre-arbitration in 2028 before his three arbitration years.

The Pirates signing Griffin to a contract extension could buy out two-four years of free agency, depending on the length.

It also gives Griffin a chance to make more money early on, be the face of the franchise from the start and still hit free agency in his late 20s for another big pay day.

