Pirates Sign Former White Sox Outfielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making roster additions this offseason, especially with players that are looking to prove themselves as major league players in the future.

Bucco Bantr reported that the Pirates signed outfielder Dominic Fletcher to a minor league deal, with an invite for Spring Training.

The Pirates have made some big moves this season, like landing second baseman Brandon Lowe and top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García in trades with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Fletcher is a less significant move, but one that the Pirates will make many of, as they look for players that could potentially contribute in 2026.

What the Pirates Get in Dominic Fletcher

Fletcher is an outfielder that can play all three spots, making him a versatile option for the Pirates, especially if they think he's ready for Opening Day.

He's not only played in all outfield positions, but also done well defensively, with 13 defensive runs saved in his career and five outs above average. He has a strong arm, which makes him a great fit in the outfield, ranking in the 80th percentile in 2024, according to Statcast .

Fletcher isn't the greatest hitter of all-time, hitting .260 in 105 games in Triple-A and .219 in 12 games with the White Sox.

His best bet at making the roster is showing off his glove and his arm and giving the Pirates an outfield option they could rely on.

How Fletcher Fits in with the Pirates in 2026

The Pirates have both Oneil Cruz in center field and Bryan Reynolds in right field heading into 2026, so those two positions are set.

Left field is the one spot where the Pirates don't have a set starter for next season, as Tommy Pham is currently a free agent.

The Pirates did add García, who will certainly have a 26-man roster spot in the future, but has only had seven at-bats at the major league level.

Pittsburgh also added outfielder Jake Mangum in the trade with the Rays, who started 46 of 63 games in left field in 2025 as a rookie, and looks like he'll have a shot at getting that starting spot next season.

Jack Suwinski brings experience, but also struggled from the plate last season, slashing .147/.281/.253 for an OPS of .534 in 59 games.

Esmelryn Valdez is a promising prospect, but hasn't played at Triple-A, and Billy Cook has played just 19 major league games.

Fletcher could emerge as an option with an injury, but also by staying consistent throughout his time with the Pirates and possessing a solid slash line.

Fletcher Background Before Pirates

Fletcher played for Cypress High School in Cypress, Calif., before playing for Arkansas for four seasons.

The Arizona Diamondbacks took Fletcher with the 75th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft in Competitive Balance Round B.

Fletcher had success in 2019 at Single-A, didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then played at Double-A the next two seasons and Triple-A in both 2022 and 2023.

He made his MLB debut on April 30 and hit .301 in 28 games with the Diamondbacks before they traded him to the White Sox on Feb. 3, 2024.

Fletcher had his most productive major league season in 2024 with the White Sox. He slashed .206/.252/.256 for an OPS of .508 in 72 games, with 46 hits, eight doubles, a home run, 17 RBI and 11 walks to 58 strikeouts.

He only played in 12 games in Chicago in 2025 and eventually elected free agency after the season.

Fletcher also played for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, giving him some international experience as well.

