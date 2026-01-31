Pirates New Slugger Wants Andrew McCutchen Back

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen are still at odds at this point of the offseason, an undesirable position for players on the team and fans of the ballclub.

McCutchen is one of the best players in franchise history and has spent the past three seasons with the team, 2023-25, marking his second stint with the Pirates, after originally starring from 2009-17.

He is 39 years old heading into this season and there are concerns if he fits into the current roster construction for the Pirates and if he has a role.

One player that just joined the Pirates this winter has made his feelings known about McCutchen and a potential return for the 2026 campaign.

Ryan O'Hearn Wants McCutchen Back on Pirates

The Pirates signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn this offseason on a two-year, $29 million deal, a move they normally don't make.

O'Hearn is the Pirates' first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. He is also the first Pirates first multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

The Pirates now have an important addition for their lineup, a left-handed power bat that can feature at designated hitter, first base and both corner outfield spots.

O'Hearn recently spoke on the Foul Territory podcast about a number of topics, but also on McCutchen.

The new Pirates addition said that he wanted McCutchen back with the Pirates, as an important part of the clubhouse and that it wouldn't feel right seeing him in another uniform.

"As it stands right now, I'm the oldest guy on the team and I hate that," O'Hearn said. "And I'm not that old and I think there's something to be said for adding veteran guys. Also, Andrew McCutchen, he should have a retired number in the stadium.

"A guy like that, obviously commands the respect of guys in the clubhouse, guys love him and things like that.

"I'm not a GM. I'm not gonna be like, 'We need to sign this guy', that's not my job, but I will say, I would love to play with Cutch and I've obviously got a lot of respect for him, forever, going back as a Pirate.

"I feel like it's weird to see him in any other jersey. I'd love to play with Cutch. I'd love to play with any guy who's that level of established. You want to play with players you grew up admiring.

"I feel like it's weird to see him in any other jersey."@ROHearn11 says he'd love to play with Andrew McCutchen. 👀 pic.twitter.com/U1Kzc7bxPl — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 31, 2026

Does McCutchen Have Role with Pirates in 2026?

McCutchen is normally with the Pirates at this point of the offseason, signing a one-year, $5 million deal the past three winters.

He's still a free agent currently and there's uncertainty if he actually comes back for 2026 with the Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park.

McCutchen has served as the Pirates starting designated hitter the past three years, playing just 20 games in the outfield, where he starred for in center field in his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have made additions this offseason that have addressed depth concerns, like O'Hearn, second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

O'Hearn and Lowe can serve as designated hitter, but so too can Pirates outfielders in Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds , plus first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

The Pirates will also likely look at Mangum as their starting left fielder and potentially another addition there for depth.

It's unlikely the Pirates would see McCutchen as another outfielder and he wouldn't end up as the starting designated hitter either.

McCutchen has gone on Twitter the past two weeks, signaling that he wants to play for the Pirates in 2026 and that he can play in the outfield if needed.

He also posted after PiratesFest at the David L. Lawernce Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 that he wanted to be there for the fans, felt slighted for it and desires a chance to play baseball in 2026.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about McCutchen during the Q&A session at PiratesFest, but his answer lacked a clear decision, speaking instead about the relationship with him and that they have other work to do this offseason.

McCutchen reportedly met with Pirates owner Bob Nutting, who is a big supporter for him and has the ultimate say if the franchise star returns in 2026.

