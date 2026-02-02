Pirates Earn A- Grade for Impressive Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some big time moves this offseason, as they try and field a team that will compete for the playoffs in 2026.

The franchise made a rare free agent signing in slugger Ryan O'Hearn , bringing him on a two-year, $29 million deal. O'Hearn is the first Pirates multi-year free agent signing since 2016 and the first multi-year free agent position player signing since 2015.

Pittsburgh swung a massive, three-team trade , landing power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who sent two top prospects to the Rays.

The Pirates also landed top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso from the Boston Red Sox, while trading away right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman.

Pittsburgh's offseason moves have caught the attention of fans, other front offices and members of the national media, who have been impressed with their action this winter.

Pirates Earn Great Offseason Grade

Jim Bowden of The Athletic has praised the Pirates this offseason for their acquisitions, previously naming them amongst the seven most improved MLB teams.

Bowden recently ranked all 30 MLB teams and gave them a letter grade for their offseason moves, handing the Pirates an "A-".

He only gave four teams a higher letter grade than the Pirates, with the reigning World Series Champions in the Los Angeles Dodgers at an "A+", and the runners up in the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles an "A".

Bowden liked how the additions for the Pirates improved their lineup, supporting a great starting rotation and is excited to see Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, make his debut in 2026.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Pirates finally did it," Bowden wrote. "They were aggressive with their efforts to improve their offense, highlighted by the trades for second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and the signing of first baseman/outfielder/DH Ryan O’Hearn.

"They have one of the best young starting rotations in MLB and now — finally — have a chance to score some runs for them.

"They also have the best prospect in baseball — shortstop Konnor Griffin — waiting in the wings. Griffin is only 19 but he could make the Opening Day roster or debut before All-Star break. He could be the key as to whether the Pirates are pretenders or contenders."

Why These Offseason Moves Make the Pirates Better in 2026

The Pirates came into this offseason with goals of improving their lineup, after putting up some of the worst offensive metrics in baseball in 2025.

Stat Total MLB Rank Batting Average .231 28th On-Base Percentage .305 23rd Slugging Percentage .350 30th OPS .655 30th

Stat Total MLB Rank Hits 1,244 28th Home Runs 117 30th RBI 561 30th Runs Scored 583 30th Total Bases 1,882 30th

Lowe has great power and should thrive as a left-handed bat in PNC Park, which is better for lefty-hitters. He is also a great clubhouse addition and has years of winning with the Rays, another small market team like the Pirates.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

O'Hearn is another left-handed bat and has two All-Star appearances over the past three seasons, averaging around an .800 OPS each season.

García has just seven at-bats in the major leagues, but the promise of his power with years of team control makes it a smart addition for the Pirates.

Mangum brings a great attitude and was a .300 hitter his first season at the major league level, while also someone that can play all three outfield spots.

The Pirates' addition of Montgomery is important, as they needed a left-handed relief pitcher. They also signed free agent Gregory Soto , another lefty reliever, on a one-year, $7.75 million deal.

Pittsburgh could use another big-time bat, disappointingly missing out on a few. They also need left-handed starting pitching and a closer, but the moves they've made so far clearly make them a better team for next season.

