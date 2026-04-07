Pirates Make DH Change After Struggles

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a big change at designated hitter ahead of their upcoming contest.

The Pirates will have Brandon Lowe serve as their designated hitter vs. the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on April 7, with Marcell Ozuna coming off the bench. Lowe stays in his second spot in the batting order, but this marks his first game starting somewhere else than his normal second base role.

Ozuna has hit poorly in 2026, with just two hits in 31 at-bats for a .065 batting average, after signing a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason, which also includes a $16 million mutual option in 2027.

He went 0-for-4 in the 5-0 shutout loss to the Padres in the series opener on April 6, which came after Bryan Reynolds was designated hitter in the 8-2 win in the series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles on April 5, making this two of three games he hasn't started.

Lowe, who the Pirates added in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this winter, has hit well so far. He has slashed .273/.400/.606 for an OPS of 1.006 in nine games, with nine hits in 33 at-bats, two doubles, three home run, four RBI and seven walks to six strikeouts.

He hit two home runs on Opening Day in the 11-7 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26 and then hit his third in the serise finale on March 28.

Lowe provides a contrast to Ozuna, living up to the expectations the team placed on him, and also making history in numerous ways for his home run production the first series of 2026.

A Look at the Rest of the Pirates Lineup vs. the Padres

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Left Brandon Lowe Designated Hitter Left Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Fielder Left Nick Yorke Third Base Right Nick Gonzales Second Base Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

Nick Gonzales takes over from Lowe at second base and Nick Yorke comes in at third base in place of Gonzales. Yorke hits fifth and Gonzales stays at sixth in the batting order.

Both first baseman Spencer Horwitz and shortstop Konnor Griffin remain in the lineup, hitting seventh and eighth in the batting order, respectively.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an RBI double in his first major league at bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The outfield remains the same for the Pirates, as center fielder Oneil Cruz leads off, left fielder Bryan Reynolds hits third and right fielder Ryan O'Hearn hits fourth.

Catcher Henry Davis rounds out the lineup, hitting ninth, and will work with right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes.

Skenes makes his 2026 PNC Park debut and is coming off of a solid showing vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 1, where he gave up just one run over five innings, while posting five strikeouts in the 8-3 victory.

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