Pirates Get Durability and Consistency in New Slugger

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are still making moves this offseason and their addition of Marcell Ozuna shows their ongoing work to bolster the lineup.

The Pirates signed Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, which also includes a $16 million mutual option for 2027, keeping both parties together for two years if the so desire.

Ozuna is the second big free agent signing for the Pirates, along with Ryan O'Hearn for two years, $29 million, that they've made this offseason.

He is also someone the Pirates see as a crucial member of their offense, one that could end their decade-long absence from the postseason.

Ozuna Gives Pirates Top Bat

Ozuna has had a successful career at the major league-level, as a three-time All-Star (2016-17, 2024), two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner (2017, 2020) and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2017.

He has mostly served as a designated the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, giving him full-time to focus on his hitting.

Aug 9, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) bats against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ozuna has shown that he's a mostly durable player and consistent power bat during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in every season, except one, that he's played at least 100 games in.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2014 (153) 23 2015 (123) 10 2016 (148) 23 2017 (159) 37 2018 (148) 23 2019 (130) 29 2022 (124) 23 2023 (144) 40 2024 (162) 39 2025 (145) 21

His last great season came in 2024, where he slashed .302/.378/.546 for an OPS of .924 in 162 games, with 183 hits, 31 doubles, 39 home runs, 104 RBI and 74 walks to 170 strikeouts. He earned his third All-Star nod and was fourth in National League MVP voting.

Ozuna saw his numbers dip last season, slashing .232/.355/.400 for an OPS of .755 in 145 games, with just 21 home runs and 68 RBI, which does bring some concern to him dropping off in production. at 35 years old.

He did deal with a hip injury that he played throughout the 2025 season, likely hampering his play. His 21 home runs and .755 OPS were also still better than any other Pirates player last year.

Ozuna also ranked fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS amongst all qualified MLB designated hitters this most recent season, while being one of just four NL hitters that have at 20 home runs in each of the last four campaigns.

The Pirates were a terrible hitting team in 2025, posting the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBI (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Pirates Have New DH for 2026

Ozuna has only served as a designated hitter for the Braves the past three seasons and that is where he'll feature for the Pirates this season.

Andrew McCutchen, who was the Pirates designated hitter the past three seasons, will likely not return now, as the front office probably doesn't see a role for him on this year's team.

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have a conundrum with their lineup now, as they have numerous designated hitter options, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as they have better additions and a lineup than last year.

Ozuna gives the Pirates a right-handed bat, which they've looked at, as their best power bats are left-handed.

This includes first baseman Spencer Horwitz , center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds, plus new additions in second baseman Brandon Lowe and O'Hearn, all left-handed batters, aside from Reynolds who is a switch-hitter.

O'Hearn was likely going to be the designated hitter, but will now play first base and both corner outfield spots more with Ozuna's addition. Horwitz can play second base as well, if they want to give Lowe a day's rest.

The additions of Lowe, O'Hearn and Ozuna hit 69 home runs in 2025 and make the Piratse lineup a more power-heavy one, which is something the front office wanted to do.

A Past with Legal Troubles

There are off-field concerns with Ozuna as well, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery on May 29, 2021, with Sandy Springs Police claimed they witnessed Ozuna grab his wife, Genesis Guzman, and throw her against the wall.

Ozuna completed a diversion program, which had his charges dropped, but the MLB placed him on the Restricted List, where he missed the final 20 games of the 2021 season, plus the postseason, as the Braves won the World Series.

He was also arrested for DUI (driving under the influence) on Aug. 9, 2022 by Norcross police. Ozuna allegedly was driving 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, despite not being charged for speeding, but was charged for not staying in the lane.

Ozuna pleaded no contest to the DUI on May 9, 2023 and paid a $1,000 fine.

The Pirates have signed players who have had domestic violence accusations/charges, including pitchers in Aroldis Chapman , Domingo German and most recently Mike Clevinger as a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

May 11, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

They also kept outfielder Ji Hwan Bae on after his assault charge in May 2018, which led to a 30-game suspension without pay from MLB in April 2019. He stayed with the franchise through to the 2025 season.

