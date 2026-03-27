Brandon Lowe Makes Pirates History in First Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates added power this offseason and new second baseman Brandon Lowe provided that on Opening Day.

Lowe hit two home runs for the Pirates in their 11-7 defeat to the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26, one of the highlights in an otherwise disappointing affair for the road team.

Those two home runs from Lowe made Pirates history, becoming one of just four hitters to hit a home run in their first plate appearance with the team and on Opening Day.

He is one of two starters to do that, along with right fielder Reggie Sanders on March 31, 2003 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The other two batters to do it were pinch-hitters in John Vander Wal on April 4, 2000 vs. the Houston Astros at Three Rivers Stadium and Edward Olivares on March 28, 2024 vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Lowe is also the seventh Pirates player to hit two home runs on Opening Day, with right fielder Garrett Jones most recently doing it on April 4, 2010 at PNC Park.

He becomes just the third Pirates player that hit two home runs on their debut, with first baseman Derrek Lee most recently doing it on Aug. 1, 2011 against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park and shortstop Shawon Dunston first achieving it on Sept. 2, 1997 vs. the Cleveland Indians at Three Rivers Stadium.

Lowe also is just one of two Pirates players that hit three RBI in their team debut, along with right fielder Marlon Byrd on Aug. 28, 2013 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Looking at Lowe's Home Runs vs. the Mets

The Pirates had Lowe hit second in the lineup and he had a player on first base, with center fielder Oneil Cruz singling to start the game.

Lowe got a great first pitch from Mets right-handed starter Freddy Peralta, a 79.9 mph slider over the middle of the plate, that he hit 103.5 mph off the bat, but just 337 feet, which was enough to get over the right field wall for a two-run home run , giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He got after Peralta again in the top of the third inning, a 92.8 mph four-seam fastball on the inside lower part of the strike zone. He didn't leave any doubt this time, hitting a solo home run 104.7 mph off the bat and 401 feet to center field.

Lowe was still upbeat after game, even with the loss, as he was proud of his team's fight on offense and their battle throughout.

“Honestly, it’s very encouraging after the punches that we took back. We score early, they score back. It was back and forth, but you never saw anybody fold in their at-bats, no one gave them away. It was great to see everybody was battling up until the very last out right there.”

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