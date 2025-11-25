Pirates Must Splurge on Mariners Third Baseman This Offseason

Rumors that the Pittsburgh Pirates might actually spend this offseason are circulating already, after MLB insider Jeff Passan linked them to some big-name free agents they might otherwise be considered an unrealistic fit for.

Whether they will spend or not is one thing, but after yet another disastrous season in 2025, fans are thriving on whatever hope they can get. Or they're tempering their expectations, rightly, after being disappointed time and time again. Nevertheless, if they do decide to spend big, offensive power is the place to do it.

Eugenio Suarez Could Be the One

Among his "Black Friday" free agent deals, Andy McCullough of The Athletic named Seattle Mariners free agent third baseman Eugenio Suarez as a great fit for the Pirates, who could use his power at the plate.

"The Pirates are making noise about wanting to spend. Ask anyone within shouting distance of the Monongahela River — actually, ask anyone who knows how to spell “Monongahela” — and they will tell you they will believe it when they see it," McCullough wrote, nodding to long-suffering Pittsburgh baseball fans.

"But if owner Bob Nutting is serious about authorizing some expenditures to not waste the early prime of Paul Skenes, there are plenty of players available to aid an offense that ranked last in home runs and slugging percentage in 2025."

"No Pirate hit more than 20 homers last season. Suárez matched a career-best mark with 49 dingers last season and has averaged 32 per year since 2021."

What Suarez Brings to the Pirates

Suarez began 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was traded to the Mariners at this year's deadline, finishing the regular season with a .228/ .298/ .526 slash line and an .824 OPS.

In this postseason with the Mariners, who fell just short of making their first-ever World Series as a franchise, Suarez batted .213/ .275/ .426 with three home runs and eight RBIs. The Pirates have not qualified for the playoffs since 2015, when they lost the NL Wild Card Game to the Chicago Cubs.

The 34-year-old slugger would be a massive boost to the Pirates' offense, who finished 2025 with a combined 117 home runs and 583 total runs — the worst in the MLB on both counts. Their combined 1244 hits amounted to the third-worst in the league, behind the Cleveland Guardians (1199) and the Los Angeles Angels (1209).

Suarez's MLB career began in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers, and was traded to the Cincinnati Reds following his first MLB season. He played for the Reds from 2015-2021 before being traded to the Mariners for 2022.

The Mariners traded him to the Diamondbacks in 2023, and he made his way back to the Mariners this season. Now, in free agency, the Pirates have a golden opportunity to snag him, should they choose to accept it.