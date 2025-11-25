Pirates Eyeing Trade for Cardinals Hitters

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need offensive help for next season and are looking for any option they can find, even from a divisional rival.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the Pirates are exploring trades this offseason and checked with the St. Louis Cardinals on their hitters.

Pirates Targeting Cardinals Hitters in Trade

The Pirates reportedly looked at Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, outfielder Lars Nootbaar and infielder Nolan Gorman.

Rosenthal and Drelich also wrote that the Pirates are speaking with other teams on their hitters, along with the Cardinals.

What the Pirates Would Get in Each Cardinals Hitter

Donovan is a versatile fielder, who can play both corner outfield spots and all the infield positions.

He served as the Cardinals starting second baseman in 2025 and their starting left fielder in 2024, doing so in more than 100 games in each position. He also won a National League Gold Glove Award in 2022 as the first utility honoree.

Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in 118 games in 2025, with 132 hits, 32 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and 42 walks to 67 strikeouts, earning an All-Star nod.

Nootbaar served as the Cardinals starting left fielder in 2025, but he also has experience starting in right field and center field, making him a option in any outfield position.

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He also has international experience, becoming the first player on Team Japan that wasn't born in the country, helping them win the gold medal in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Nootbaar slashed .234/.325./361 for an OPS of .686. in 135 games this season, with 119 hits, 24 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 48 RBIs and 64 walks to 119 strikeouts.

Gorman started 46 of 54 games at third base last season, but spent most of his time at second base from 2022-24 for the Cardinals.

His best season in St. Louis came in 2023, when he slashed .236/.328/.478 for an OPS of .806, with 96 hits, 17 doubles, 27 home runs, 76 RBIs and 53 walks to 148 strikeouts.

Gorman is coming off a 2025 campaign where he struggled, slashing .205/.296/.370 for an OPS of .666 in 111 games, 72 hits, 14 doubles, 14 home runs, 46 RBIs and 47 walks to 136 strikeouts.

Aug 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Why it Makes Sense for the Pirates to Go After These Players

All three of these players are left-handed hitters, which is beneficial for PNC Park, which is more friendly towards lefty batters, with a shorter distance for home runs.

The Pirates had the least home runs of any team last season (117), and also posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), as well.

Pittsburgh also needs a third baseman, which both Donovan and Gorman have played at, plus a left fielder, where both Donovan and Nootbaar have featured at in the past, securing a starting spot for those players.

The Pirates may also look at upgrades at second base or a new starter for next season,which both Donovan and Gorman have most of their time at.

Could the Pirates Do Better Than This?

While these players are left-handed batters, their home run numbers in 2025 were pretty poor overall, with 37 home runs combined.

The Pirates ranked least in home runs and then the Cardinals came second-to-last amongst MLB teams, with just 148 home runs total.

Pittsburgh doesn't need just left-handed hitters, but those that will provide home runs, RBIs and more for a team that desperately needs adequate additions.

The Pirates have little history of adding quality in free agency, with their last position player multi-year signing coming a decade ago, and notoriously have a low payroll.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which is encouraging, but won't matter until actual signings/trades happen.

