Pirates' Oneil Cruz Finishes Off Strong Showing at WBC

PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz has a crucial season ahead of him for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he had to represent the country he loves on the biggest stage beforehand.

Cruz played for Team Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic and helped them reach the semifinals, where they lost in a close battle with Team USA at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on March 15.

He didn't play a big role for his nation, but did have some incredible moments, giving pride to his countrymen and also for Pirates fans hoping to see more from him.

Cruz also thanked the Dominican fans in his latest Instagram post, saying he was honored to represent his nation and that they will come back even stronger for the next WBC.

How Cruz Performed for Team Dominican Republic

Cruz had a fantastic start for Team Dominican Republic, coming off the bench vs. Team Nicaragua in their first Pool Play game at loanDepot Park on March 6, a 12-3 win.

He would hit a towering, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, smashing a 91.4 mph four-seam fastball 116.4 mph off the bat and sending it 450 feet with a 28-degree launch angle.

Mar 9, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a double against Israel during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cruz then got his sole start in the 10-1 win over Team Israel on March 9 in center field and put on a great performance, with two hits in three at-bats with two walks.

He also crushed a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, sending it 115.8 mph off the bat and 400 feet into the right field to give his nation a 6-0 lead. He added a double in the top of the seventh inning.

Cruz would make two appearances off the bench in the knockout stages, with his last at-bat the most important.

He flew out and had a walk in the 10-0 win over Team Korea in the quarterfinals on March 13, but then All-Star faced right-handed pitcher Mason Miller in the bottom of the ninth inning vs. Team USA in the semifinals.

Cruz would only produce a ground out off the top reliever, but it did move Julio Rodríguez to third base with two outs, giving his team a chance to win, but they ultimately fell short.

He finished his WBC with a slash line of .600/.750/2.000 for an OPS of 2.750 in four games, with three hits in five at-bats, two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored, a double and three walks with no strikeouts.

What the Pirates Need From Cruz This Season

Cruz showed that he can hit in important games with these performances in the WBC and the Pirates need him to do exactly that in 2026.

Mar 6, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates his three-run home run in the eighth inning against Nicaragua with teammates at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

He led the Pirates with 20 home runs and tied for the National League lead with 38 stolen bases last season, but struggled from the plate, with a .200 batting average, the worst for any qualified batter in MLB.

Cruz has focused on improving his strength and facing left-handed pitching , while also addressing defensive inefficiencies in center field, working with four-time Gold Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier this offseason.

With added help in the lineup in the likes of Brandon Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna, Cruz can focus on doing what the Pirates need, which is to show power and just get on base, using his speed to bring in runs.

He is also back for the Pirates in the starting lineup vs. the Houston Astros at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and will have a few games to get back acclimated with his teammates before Opening Day.

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