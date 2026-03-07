Pirates' Oneil Cruz Crushes Home Run for Dominican Republic

PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz has a big season ahead of him with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he's currently showing off his talents for his country at the World Baseball Classic.

It was a great star for Cruz with Team Dominican Republic, as he crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 12-3 win over Team Nicaragua in the Pool Play opener at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins on March 7.

Cruz faced off against Nicaragua right-handed pitcher Osman Gutierrez and foul two pitches and took two balls before unloading on a 91.4 mph four-seam fastball, hitting it 116.4 mph off the bat and sending it 450 feet with a 28 degree launch angle.

The Pirates center fielder put the ball into the upper deck in right field at loanDepot Park, sending the mostly Dominican crowd into a frenzy in just his first at-bat at the World Baseball Classic.

Cruz also received a huge support from his Team Dominican Republic teammates, who all came out and dapped him up at home plate, with third baseman Manny Machado putting a jacket on Cruz, which had the flag of the Dominican Republic on it.

The Pirates will need Cruz to put up some great home run numbers this season and this home run is exactly what they're looking for going forward.

Pirates Bullpen Features For Team Dominican Republic

Cruz is joined by two Pirates relief pitchers on Team Dominican Republic in right-hander Dennis Santana and left-hander Gregory Soto.

The Pirates reliever duo both pitched in the win over Team Nicaragua, with the bullpen giving up just three hits and a walk over the final 7.2 innings.

Santana threw a scoreless fifth inning, getting a pop out, a fly out and a ground out to keep the game tied.

Soto would come on in the ninth inning, but loaded the bases, giving up back-to-back singles and a walk, before getting a strikeout for the first out of the inning.

Right-handed pitcher Elvis Alvarado came in for Soto and got a double play to secure the win for Team Dominican Republic.

Both Pirates pitchers should feature as the most consistent performers out of the bullpen in 2026.

Santana finished with a 4-5 record in 70 appearances in 2025, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.87 WHIP.

The Pirates need more appearances like that out of Santana, who will serve as one of their most important bullpen pieces in 2026.

Pittsburgh signed Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal, made official on Dec. 15, their biggest bullpen addition this winter.

Soto is coming off of a 2025 season where he had a 3.96 ERA over 45 appearances and 36.1 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline.

He had his best seasons as a closer with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

Soto posted a 3.39 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities in 2021 and a 3.28 ERA and 30 saves in 33 opportunities in 2022.

The Pirates will utilize Soto in a variety of roles, including as setup man and closer, as they'll have him in different high-leverage situations.

Dominican Republic Pool Play Group D Games Remaining

Opponent Date First Pitch TV Netherlands March 8 12:00 p.m. FOX Israel March 9 12:00 p.m. FS1 Venezuela March 11 8:00 p.m. FS1

