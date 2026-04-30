Pirates' Oneil Cruz Beats Elly De La Cruz to Obscure MLB First

Pittsburgh — An exchange on social media this week has highlighted the quirky nature of early-season statistical milestones, as Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz has claimed a piece of history that even baseball historians might not have noticed.

On Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds’ official X account posted a statistic celebrating their own young star, shortstop Elly De La Cruz: “Elly De La Cruz is the first Major Leaguer since 1900 with 10+ homers and 8+ stolen bases before May.”

The next morning, the post was met with a response from Jim Rosati from North Shore Nine, who pointed out a similarly obscure—but still factually correct—achievement by the Pirates’ Cruz.

“Oneil Cruz is the first Major Leaguer in history with 9+ homers and 10+ stolen bases before May,” Rosati wrote.

Oneil Cruz is the first Major Leaguer in history with 9+ homers and 10+ stolen bases before May ⚡️



📸 @eddie_p_412 https://t.co/iF6BnbXcoZ pic.twitter.com/YrCNsR7juq — Jim Rosati 🏴‍☠️ (@northsiden0tch) April 29, 2026

Besides being jabs by division rivals , the back-to-back posts ironically bring attention to how modern baseball’s shifting schedule and cherry-picked thresholds can produce unprecedented “firsts.”

The Facts — and The Context

Both statements are true. As of April 29, Elly De La Cruz had indeed bashed ten home runs and stolen eight bases before the calendar flipped to May. Meanwhile, Oneil Cruz had reached 9 home runs and 11 stolen bases through the Pirates’ first 28 games.

Where context becomes important is the calendar itself. Major League Baseball’s regular season now routinely begins in late March, giving players roughly four full weeks of games prior to May 1. Historically, when the season started in the first week of April, accumulating nine homers and ten steals before May was far more difficult.

To address this, MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, a noted authority on baseball stats, has often reframed such accomplishments by specifying the number of team games played, rather than relying solely on the month.

When the Reds touted Elly De La Cruz’s feat, Langs added necessary context, noting the exact number of games it took the Cincinnati shortstop to reach those totals, a practice that more accurately reflects a player’s pace relative to past eras.

10+ home runs and 8+ SB before team’s 30th game of season, since modern SB rule adopted (1898):



2026 Elly De La Cruz

2002 Vladimir Guerrero

1997 Larry Walker

1996 Barry Bonds

1995 Mo Vaughn

1987 Eric Davis

1922 Ken Williams https://t.co/P4jGOVzhBg — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 29, 2026

The same principle applies to Oneil Cruz: while he is the first player ever to record a 9+ homer, 10+ steal line before May 1, the expanded March schedule and a hot start have accelerated that timeline.

It doesn't take anything away from either of their accomplishments. Both are certainly still deserving All-Stars if they keep up this pace. But it is important to know the full context.

Cruz vs. De La Cruz

Regardless of the statistical gatekeeping, the underlying reality is undeniable: both Cruz and De La Cruz are putting together exceptional power-speed combinations to open the 2026 season. Cruz, listed at 6-foot-7, has tapped into his enormous raw power while remaining a threat on the bases. De La Cruz, equally electric, has continued to develop into one of the National League’s most dynamic all-around players.

The two will share the same field for the second time this season starting Friday, when the Reds travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series at PNC Park. The matchup offers another head-to-head showcase of two of baseball’s most physically gifted young players, who are both now turning skills into statistics.

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