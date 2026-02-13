Pirates' Oneil Cruz Challenging Himself Early in Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz had a disappointing 2025 campaign for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but has already started finding new ways to get better in 2026.

Cruz is already down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. for Spring Training for the first day of outfielders and infielders playing in the World Baseball Classic have to report and is challenging himself on hitting against left-handers.

He took on newly acquired southpaw reliever Mason Montgomery , who throws a four-seam fastball in the 100 mph range and an impressive slider as well.

Live BP: Mason Montgomery vs. Oneil Cruz pic.twitter.com/6sUBiaRuXW — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) February 12, 2026

Pirates manager Don Kelly spoke after practice that Cruz wants to face more left-handed pitching and it's just one of the many things he's done this offseason to get better.

“[Cruz] actually asked for the left-handers," Kelly said in a video for DK Pittsburgh Sports . "He’s challenging himself. He wants to get better. He’s worked hard all offseason to do that. It was something that is intentional on his part that he’s working his tail off every day, outfield, hitting, to be better. He asked for the lefties. So in regards to Cruz he wanted that matchup…”

Why Cruz is Practicing Against Left-Handed Pitching

Cruz himself is a left-handed batter despite throwing right-handed, which regularly poises issues against left-handed pitching.

He struggled massively against lefties in 2025, slashing .102/.224/.176 for an OPS of .400, with just 11 hits in 108 at-bats, three doubles, a triple, a home run, plus 44 strikeouts to 16 walks.

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

It was a big regression from 2024 for Cruz, where he hit somewhat better vs. Southpaws, .224/.266/.420 for an OPS of .686, with 32 hits in 143 at-bats, eight doubles and six home runs.

Cruz struggled overall in 2025, despite having a 20-30 season (20 home runs, 38 stolen bases that tied for the National League lead), finishing as one of the worst qualified hitters in all of baseball.

Stat Total (MLB Rank) Batting Average .200 (Worst) On-Base Percentage .298 (23rd Worst) Slugging Percentage .378 (22nd Worst) OPS .676 (16th Worst)

Kelly has loved seeing Cruz try to get better at the start of Spring Training, as he'll be an important part of the Pirates' team this year.

“Embracing the challenge and talking to him about that, It’s not easy to get better," Kelly said. "It is challenging and for him to dive into that and to ask for it and to go through the offseason and face live ABs, he’s committed to getting better."

Another Key Area Cruz Has Worked On This Winter

While Cruz struggled from the plate in 2025, he also had his issues in his first full season in center field.

Cruz worked with four-time Gold Glove award winner Kevin Kiermaier in Florida this winter, working on various different drills that will help him become the center fielder the Pirates think he can be.

He has the athleticism that has allowed him to make some incredible throws from the outfield, but has also struggled with the basics and made some clumsy mistakes.

Aug 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) makes a catch for an out in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Much of Kiermaier's work was based on trying to help his full transition from shortstop to center field and learning how to approach a play and execute properly.

Cruz started 120 of 125 games in center field and finished with -14 defensive saved (DRS) and -11 defensive runs saved above average, both the second worst marks of any qualified center fielder in the major leagues, according to FanGraphs .

If he makes improvements in 2026 with his fielding, and also from the plate, it should be a great comeback season for Cruz and the Pirates.

