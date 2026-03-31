Pirates Opening Day Game Makes Viewership History

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't have Opening Day go the way they wanted, but they did play in a more important game than originally thought.

The Pirates suffered an 11-7 defeat to the New York Mets at Citi Field at March 26, but it did serve as the most-watched Opening Day afternoon game on record, with 2.3 million people watching on average, according to Anthony Rieber of Newsday Sports .

Pittsburgh played in the first game for NBC this season and the first on the channel since 2000, as the television compnay entered a new media rights deal with MLB this offseason. The two parties previously worked together from 1947-89 and 1994-2000.

NBC will also have Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts, taking over from ESPN, had a primetime matchup on Opening Day and will do so again onLabor Day, while also showing the first hour of the draft, the Futures Game and other MLB games throughout the 2026 campaign.

How the Pirates Opening Day Loss vs. the Mets Went

The main stories for the Pirates in their Opening Day defeat were center fielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes .

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cruz started too far back on a fly ball from designated hitter Brett Baty, which ended up a bases-clearing triple for the Mets, scoring three runs. He then lost a ball in the sun on the next pitch, resulting in a double for second baseman Marcus Semien and Baty scoring afterwards.

All of this happened in the first inning with Skenes on the mound, as while he didn't give up strong contact, he ran his pitch count up to 37 pitches and ended his outing before the end of that frame, following five earned runs.

The Pirates bullpen didn't do much better, as left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and right-handed pitchers in Isaac Mattson and Justin Lawrence each gave up two earned runs.

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe did make franchise history with his two home runs, totaling three RBI, in his team debut after they landed him in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19.

Lowe became one of four Pirates batters to hit a home run in their first plate appearance with the team and on Opening Day, seventh Pirates batter to hit two home runs on Opening Day, third Pirates batter to hit two home runs in their debut and second Pirates batter to hit three RBI In their debut.

Free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn would also hit his first home run with the team, after he signed a two-year, $29 million contract this offseason.

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