Pirates' Paul Skenes Pens Heartfelt Letter Before Team USA Start

In a heartfelt letter published by The Players' Tribune, Pittsburgh Pirates ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes shared the deeply personal story of his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, offering young fans a glimpse into the values that drive him as he prepares to represent his country on baseball's biggest stage.

The letter, titled "A Letter to All the Little Leaguers Out There," was released just hours before Skenes is scheduled to make his World Baseball Classic debut for Team USA against Mexico at Daikin Park in Houston. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Before he takes the mound to represent the United States in the @WBCBaseball for the first time, @Paul_Skenes writes a letter to the next generation. https://t.co/hIiomj0V7L — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 9, 2026

From Basic Training to The Big Leagues

In the piece, Skenes recounts reporting for basic training at the United States Air Force Academy on June 25, 2020, just weeks after his 18th birthday. He describes the gravity of taking the Oath of Enlistment within his first three hours on campus.

"You're basically swearing to risk your life for your country if it's ever required," Skenes wrote. "To do whatever it takes to maintain our freedoms. To put your life on the line, no questions asked."

Rather than fear, Skenes felt profound pride.

"For me, though? That moment…. It was one of the highlights of my life," he wrote. "I got the chills reciting that pledge. Just from how proud I am of this country. I'm actually getting chills right now remembering back to that time."

Core Values

Though Skenes ultimately transferred to LSU before graduating from the Academy, he emphasized that the experience permanently shaped him. He credits the institution's core values — Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence in All We Do — as guiding principles in his life and career.

The 23-year-old phenom, who led MLB with a 1.97 ERA last season while winning the NL Cy Young in a direct follow up to his Rookie of the Year campaign, now gets to represent those values on an international stage. For Skenes, wearing "U.S.A." across his chest carries profound meaning.

"Knowing that service members around the world will be watching these WBC games, some of them deployed far from home, some of them on active duty … it means everything to me," he wrote. "I just want to make them proud."

A Connection That Remains

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Skenes revealed he initially hoped to represent the Air Force on draft night in dress blues, and he still feels a deep connection to the military community. He noted that some players decline WBC participation due to injury concerns, but for those who answer the call , the sacrifice is worthwhile.

"You're making a sacrifice, ramping up earlier. Changing your offseason plans. And we wouldn't have it any other way. Because we know what this all means. How special it is to be wearing the red, white, and blue," Skenes emphasized.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa recently praised Skenes for his enthusiastic commitment to the tournament. Skenes has committed to staying for the duration, stating he'll pitch again in the knockout rounds if the Americans advance.

Skenes also shared his excitement about bonding with teammates like Clayton Kershaw, whose locker was next to his at the All-Star Game but offered little time for conversation last July.

"Now, we can sit and talk whenever we want. I'm like a kid in a candy store with that."

The letter concludes with advice for young players seeking to reach the highest levels of the sport, wisdom drawn from both his baseball journey and military experience.

"Hard work is the minimum if you want to be successful in anything. That's baseball, and that's life. Please always remember that. And take that with you wherever you go in this world. It will serve you well, I promise," Skenes concluded.

The United States' matchup against Mexico marks just the beginning for Skenes in this tournament. Should Team USA advance, he could take the mound again in the quarterfinals on March 13 and potentially the championship game on March 17 in Miami.

