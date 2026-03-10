Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes Pride in World Baseball Classic Debut

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has made many important starts throughout his career, but maybe none more than his most recent one.

Skenes took the mound for Team USA, who battled rival Team Mexico in a World Baseball Classic Pool B matchup at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, on March 9, facing a strong lineup with many All-Stars.

The Pirates star showed exactly why he earned this start, as he threw four scoreless innings and made seven strikeouts, the most for any Team USA pitcher in the past three WBCs.

Skenes pitching well is a great sign for Pirates fans, but also baseball fans too, as he should get a shot to pitch in the Semifinals as well.

Why This Start Meant So Much for Skenes

Skenes, who attended the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU for the 2023 season, recognized the importance of the moment for not just himself, but for his country.

He and fellow Team USA pitcher in Griffin Jax even made sure that Air Force could come watch the game in person, buying them tickets following their road trip in Texas this past weekend.

Skenes and Jax went to see them after the game, but just having the Team USA jersey on meant so much for the Pirates pitcher and for the significance of what he and his teammates are playing for.

“That’s what it’s all about," Skenes said in an interview with Scott Van Pelt of ESPN . "I said it earlier, we’re obviously wearing USA on our chest. We’ve got a country behind us, you could feel it tonight and there are a whole lot of people we’re playing for. All the service men and women, the folks that are overseas watching the game, hopefully this is cool for them because we’re doing it for them.”

Big Moment for Skenes' Career

Skenes also got a rare opportunity, as he pitched in a hugely consequential game with ramifications in the most important international tournament in the sport.

A sold-out crowd of 41,628 fans attended the matchup between Team USA and Team Mexico, with large swaths of supporters from both countries rooting for their nation.

Skenes hasn't had a moment like this with the Pirates, who missed the playoffs the past two seasons with him on the roster, so that made the start extra impressive for him.

“Yeah that was pretty cool electric…you didn’t know who was the home team," Skenes said in the post game press conference . "There were times during the game where the Mexico fans got fired up and times where the USA fans got fired up. It was pretty cool. I think it’d be hard to find another atmosphere like that outside of a tournament like this. It doesn’t happen in the regular season, I don’t think. That was cool to be a part of.”

Skenes hasn't pitched in a game like this since he was at LSU , helping them win a National Title, but even with that, he treated the game like any other, and it showed in his cool demeanor and strong pitching performance.

“I’ve had about three years now and as much as stuff changes, it all stays the same," Skenes said in the postgame press conference. "It’s all baseball. Obviously it’s the biggest stage, but it hasn’t changed all that much. It’s kind of funny.”

Defense Comes Up Big for Skenes

While Skenes made it easy for his defense during most of his start, he also needed some help from his defense.

He didn't get that when second baseman Brice Turang and first baseman Bryce Harper failed to combine for an easy ground out and ended up an error, with Team Mexico shortstop Joey Ortiz making it on base in the top of the third inning.

Skenes did get it when Team Mexico right fielder Jarren Duran hit a single right afterwards and then his right fielder, Aaron Judge, threw out Ortiz running to third base and ended the inning.

Team Mexico catcher Alejandro Kirk looked to have a single off of Skenes in the top of the fourth inning, but Team USA shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. showed why he's a Gold Glove Award winner, made the diving stop and threw Kirk out.

Skenes was stunned by how great of a play Witt made there and that he's confident in Team USA defensively, giving him the confidence to go attack hitters and throw the best pitch he can.

“Yeah makes it really easy to pitch," Skenes said in the postgame press conference. "We’re not running from contact. The guys behind us can make really good plays. Bobby’s play, that was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, the one on [Alejandro] Kirk I believe. Yeah, they did a great job today.”

Skenes' Confidence in Team USA Going Forward

Team USA is already 3-0 in their first three games in the WBC, with big wins over Team Brazil, 15-5 on March 6, and Team Great Britain, 9-1 on March 7, and need just one more victory to win Pool B.

2017 was the last time and only time Team USA won the WBC and they have some great competition for that gold medal this time around.

This includes the likes of Japan, who won the 2023 WBC over the U.S., Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and other top teams that beleive they have a shot at the title.

Skenes is confident in Team USA with the combination of power bats, great pitchers that should put them in that conversation, but understands that they have to go out and get it done too.

“Yeah, I mean, if you’re going into this tournament not thinking you’re the favorites, you’re definitely not in a position to win it," Skenes said to Van Pelt.

"There are probably a few teams that think they’re the favorites and we certainly feel that way. I haven’t watched much of the other games in the other brackets.

"We kind of have it all, righty power, lefty power, righties out of the ‘pen, lefty starters, we got everything. So now it’s just about going out there and doing it and playing well and winning one game at a time.”

