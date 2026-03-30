Pirates vs. Reds Preview: Dates, Pitchers, Matchups for Divisional Showdown

After a disappointing, yet tantalizing opening series start to their season, the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) arrive in southern Ohio to take on their first divisional opponent of the year, the Cincinnati Reds (2-1).

The opening salvo at Citi Field against the New York Mets was a microcosm of everything this Pirates team was projected to be: potentially electric, flawed, and full of promise. The lowlight, of course, was Paul Skenes' Opening Day start, where he was forced out of the game after recording only two outs. Skenes was not as sharp as usual, but two misplayed flyballs by centerfielder O'neil Cruz gave the Mets five runs. While they were never quite out of the game, the 11-7 loss stung particularly hard given the offensive performance.



But the other two games of the series provided hope. On Saturday, the Pirates again fell to the Mets, this time in extra innings. The Pirates actually outhit the Mets by six hits, but ultimately lost 4-2 in 11 frames. The Buccos struggled with runners in scoring position (17 runners left on base). They took the lead twice in extra innings, but the Mets rallied both times. Luis Robert Jr hit a walk off home run to send the Pirates to 0-2.



On Sunday, Pittsburgh reversed their extra inning luck, pulling out a 4-3 win in 10 innings for their first win of the season. The bullpen was again excellent, shutting down a potent Mets offense after starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski did the same. Buoyed by another Brandon Lowe home run after he hit two on Opening Day, the Pirates looked more comfortable playing in a tight game. This was a struggle for them in the 2025 season, as they went 25-35 in one run games.

The Reds, meanwhile, are coming off a series victory over the Boston Red Sox to start the season. After getting shutout 3-0 on Opening Day, they won the next two games at Great American Ballpark. The Reds also played close games over the weekend, winning 6-5 in 11 innings on Saturday, and then 3-2 on Sunday.



Now, the two division rivals meet, each looking to use the other as a springboard. The Pirates are likely eager to prove that the Skenes start was an outlier , and they'll have a chance to do that on Wednesday. The stakes can sometimes feel small in this grand 162-game marathon, but the weight of a slow start in the division race is a burden neither club wants to carry.





Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks off the field after being taken out of the game against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Key Stats

Buccos on the Basepaths: The Pirates are one of three teams to not record a stolen base yet

Cincy's Conundrum: 3.10 ERA is 10th in MLB; 1.41 WHIP is 22nd

The Pirates and Mets have met a total of 2,527 times. The Pirates lead the series 1,262–1,247–18

Probable Pitchers & Matchups

Game 1: Monday, 6:40 PM EDT at Great American Ball Park

PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (First start of 2026 season)

CIN: RHP Chase Burns (First start of 2026 season)

Key Battle: Ashcraft vs Reds 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (2-for-3 in 3 career AB against Ashcraft)

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at Great American Ball Park

PIT: RHP Bubba Chandler (First start of 2026 season)

CIN: LHP Brandon Williamson (First start of 2026 season)

Key Battle: Williamson vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (0-for-5 in 5 career AB against Williamson)

Game 3: Wednesday, 12:40 PM EDT at Great American Ball Park

PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (2/3 IP, 1 K, 4 H, 5 ER in first 2026 start)

CIN: LHP Andrew Abbott (6 IP, 4 K, 7 H, 0 ER in first 2026 start )

Key Battle: Skenes vs Reds SS Elly De La Cruz (3-for-11, 1 2B, in 11 career AB against Skenes)

Players to Watch

SP Braxton Ashcraft (PIT): Making first start of 2026 season. 2.16 ERA in eight starts last season.

INF Brandon Lowe (PIT): .417 AVG, 3 HR, 4 RBI in last three games

INF Sal Stewart (CIN): 7-for-10, 3 2B, 1 HR last three games

SP Andrew Abbott (CIN): 6 IP, 0 ER in first start of season against Boston

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