PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe joined the Pirates this offseason with the promise of added power and he has shown exactly that early on.

Lowe hit a solo home run for the Pirates in the top of the third inning, putting them up 2-1 over the New York Mets at Citi Field in the series finale on March 29.

He took a 95.8 mph four-seam fastball from Mets rookie right-handed starting pitcher Nolan McLean and sent it 103.4 mph off the bat and 390 feet over the right center field wall for his solo homer.

three homers in three games for Brandon Lowe! pic.twitter.com/do5TsAdxAH — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 29, 2026

It marks his third home run of the season, as he hit two home runs in the 11-7 Opening Day. loss on March 26 and he leads the National League with three home runs so far in 2026.

He is also one of just three Pirates hitters to hit three home runs in their first three games with the team, along with Shawon Dunston in 1997 and Reggie Sanders in 2003

Lowe Makes Pirates History Opening Day

He gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead early on in the first inning, as he took a 79.9 mph slider over the middle of the plate from Mets right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, getting it just over the right field wall at 337 feet.

Lowe became one of just four Pirates hitters that hit a home run in their first plate appearance with the team and on Opening Day

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He then went deep off of Peralta again on a a 92.8 mph four-seam fastball on the inside lower part of the strike zone and made this one a no-doubter, sending it 401 feet to center field for a solo home run,

Lowe became the seventh Pirates player to hit two home runs on Opening Day, the third Pirates player to hit two home runs in their team debut and the second Pirates player to hit three RBI in their team debut.

Brandon Lowe's Power History Continues With Pirates

The Pirates made a big trade for Lowe this offseason and it's understandable as to why they saw him as such a valuable asset.

Lowe led all second baseman in 2025 with 31 home runs and has also hit at least 20 home runs in every season he's played at least 100 games, which includes the past three years.

The Pirates ranked amongst the worst hitting teams in baseball in 2025, finishing at the bottom in slugging percentage (.305), OPS (.650), home runs (117), runs scored (583) and RBI (561).

Lowe, who is coming off of a 2025 All-Star campaign, will serve as an important member of the Pirates offense and should do well as a left-handed hitter at PNC Park.



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