Pirates Release 2026 City Connect Jerseys

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new alternate uniform this year, keeping in tradition with the franchise and adding a new flair as well.

The Pirates released a new City Connect jersey for the 2026 season, which is a partnership with Nike and MLB, collaborating to create a different uniform that highlights the team's home city and aspects surrounding it.

𝙒𝙀 𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙀𝘿 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿. pic.twitter.com/ziIJ9Bo9GA — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2026

Former pitcher A.J. Burnett (2012-13, 2015), speaks during the video, serving as a motivational speaker and giving fans an idea of what to expect from the jersey.

"Take a breath, Look around. Feel that? That's the calm before the storm," Burnett said. "A Pirate doesn't fear what's coming. We welcome it, we embrace it. The same is true with Pittsburgh. City is tough. That toughness is forged over generations. Forged by the people, beam by beam. This is our city. These are our colors. When we wear black. They know we mean business. This is where we belong. This is our moment. We are the storm. We are the Pirates. We bleed black and gold. Let's go Bucs."

The Pirates announced that they will wear these jerseys on Friday home night games, which starts on April 17 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park.

It replaces the first City Connect jersey for the Pirates, which they unveiled on June 22, 2023 and wore for two-plus seasons, particularly on Friday home games at PNC Park.

That uniform recognized the 1979 World Series Team with its yellow shirt and black pants, but also had the 'Y', signalling the confluence of the three rivers (Allegheny, Monongahela, Ohio), and the asteroid, which references the Steelers logo or "Steelmark."

What This City Connect Uniform Represents

The Pirates have decided to honor their swashbuckling nature and gone fully into the mascot theme for this City Connect Uniform.

"Pirates" dons the front of the black jersey in gold lettering with sharp edges, honoring the sword Pirates used during their hey-day.

Pittsburgh Pirates INF/OF Nick Yorke Wearing the New City Connect Jersey | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

This black and gold colors are symbols for Pittsburgh, as the two other professional teams, the Penguins (NHL) and the Steelers (NFL), both have the same colors.

One other interesting aspect is that the base of the font designs inspired by the "Sister Bridges", which includes the Roberto Clemente Bridge (7th Street Bridge), one of three that connects Downtown Pittsburgh to the North Shore, with the aforementioned connecting it right to PNC Park.

The color and cuff of the arms are also in the same gold, with "Pittsburgh" on the bottom left-hand corner of the uniform.

Nike has their "swoosh" logo in the top right-hand corner in all red and there is also the Sheetz logo advertisement on the right arm as well

The inside of the color reads "Bleed Black and Gold" in the same gold lettering on the front of the jersey.

A Pirates logo is also on the left arm sleeve, which is the Pirates face and then the cutlass swords behind it. It also has "PGH" in the middle in gold and 1887 in red, but 18 and 87 are split between "PGH

This Pirates face is the logo they used for 17 seasons from 1997-2013, before transitioning to the gold Pirates "P." It represented the move from Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park and a new era for the Pirates, one that didn't see them win anything until the made the playoffs in 2013.

Pittsburgh will also have the same New Era hat, but different colors, with the first one black, but having a gold brim and the second one gold, but having a black brim.

“We believe this collaboration with Nike captures the same intensity our fans bring to PNC Park,” Pirates President Travis Williams said in the press release. “This version of our City Connect jersey is rooted in the colors that connect our city, our people, and our team. They represent the same grit as our hardworking, proud, and determined community. These are confident colors, but not arrogant ones. They reflect a city that expects to compete and expects to win. The design is simple and powerful, while the accents and details are subtle in a way that feels uniquely Pirates and

distinctly Pittsburgh.”

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