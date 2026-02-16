A.J. Burnett Bringing Winning Mentality to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are more than a decade away from last making the postseason, but one former pitcher knows the importance of bringing winning baseball back home.

A.J. Burnett is down in Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. where he'll serve as a mentor and watch the Pirates pitchers workout this week ahead of their first games at Spring Training.

Burnett received an invite from Pirates manager Don Kelly , who hopes the former franchise starting pitcher will imbue some wisdom or help out when he can with the great, young pitching staff.

He had great success with the Pirates, making the postseason twice with the team in 2013 and 2015, their most recent appearance, something he hopes they'll do this season.

Burnett Remembers Winning Baseball in Pittsburgh

Burnett was an important part of the Pirates starting rotation for both playoff seasons, ending his career the best way he could and earning his first All-Star nod in the process.

The Pirates may not have made it further than the NLDS in 2013, but Burnett remembers the love that Pittsburgh showed him and the team them, which still goes on to this day.

Oct 3, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher A.J. Burnett (34) waits for a new baseball after giving up a three-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran during the third inning in game one of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game at Busch Stadium.

“Pretty much the same mentality everywhere," Burnett said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "But it means a little more in certain cities that deserve it, certain cities that crave it and that’s what we did. We felt it from the fans, we felt it from the city.

“Talked to a few guys already. When you win in Pittsburgh, you’re not going to be forgotten, you’re just not. Did we go as far as we wanted to go? No and we’re still not forgotten.

“It’s a place where they respect you, go about your business within the white lines and compete and as long as they do that, they’ll be fine."

Surrounding Yourself with Winners

Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes spoke on wanting to surround himself with winners when asked about Burnett joining on as a mentor.

Burnett agreed with Skenes and that he hopes he can give some help with his postseason experiences, as a member of the 2009 World Series Title team with the New York Yankees.

He also is confident in this current Pirates group and that they have what it takes to make the playoffs.

“Hopefully it all works great like that. I agree with him. You want people around that’s been there, done it," Burnett said.

"I’ve had wonderful playoff games, I’ve had ones I'd rather not talk about. I’ve been at the highs, I’ve been at the lows. So guess I’m a good match for anybody that needs anything, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to meet them.

"They’re already good…they’re already good. Just reinforcing it a bit. Make them not forget how good they really are."

