Pirates President Optimistic About Offseason

PITTSBURGH — A criticial offseason awaits the Pittsburgh Pirates and team president, Travis Williams, has high hopes for what the front office will achieve.

The Pirates are coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, where they finished 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.

Williams and the front office have a big task on improving this team, especially their hitting, which the Pirates ranked amongst the worst MLB teams in.

He spoke to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at PNC Park on Nov. 25, as the Pirates and others gave out Thanksgiving food to 300 Pittsburgh area families.

Despite having a great amount of work to do, Williams is excited for what will come this winter and that there is a lot of excitement from those in the Pirates front office, which they hope will translate to the fans.

“There’s a lot of positive, great energy inside this building,” Williams said. “Hopefully, as things start to unfold in this offseason, that will spill out into the fan base and into the region. Pittsburghers deserve that. We’re excited to hopefully be able to bring that to the city.”

Williams Talks Goals, Approach Towards Offseason

The optimism from the front office is always something fans will take note of, but what exactly do the Pirates have in mind for what they want to achieve this offseason?

“Our goal and expectation is that we win and make the playoffs,” Williams said to Mackey. “In order to do that, we have to be aggressive.”

Williams and general manager Ben Cherington are headed to their seventh season in their positions with the Pirates, but haven't had any success so far.

The duo have posted a 365-505 record since the start of the 2020 season, a .420 winning percentage, with only the Washington Nationals, 354-416 (.407) and the Colorado Rockies, 331-538 (.381) having worse records than them.

This includes the worst record in baseball in 2020 at 19-41 overall, a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, back-to-back 100-loss seasons in 2021 and 2022, collapses after a great start in 2023 and being in National League Wild Card contention after the trade deadline in 2024 and then another poor season this year.

Williams said previously at the end of the season that they do have the resources to compete for the postseason, while not expanding on how much payroll they have. He also noted that they have to go and get things done and can't just state their intent without achieving their goals.

“Talk is cheap,” Williams said to Mackey. “We can’t just talk about it. We can’t just try. We’ve got to execute. We know that. That’s much of the work being done in the offseason.”

What Moves Might the Pirates Make This Offseason?

The Pirates struggled massively with their hitting, ranking last in home runs (117), runs scored (583), RBI (561), plus slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655).

Pittsburgh does have a great pitching staff, led by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, that led baseball in shutouts (19), while also ranking fourth in WHIP (1.22), seventh in ERA (3.76) and eighth in opposing batting average (.236).

Williams and the front office know they have to go out and support not just Skenes, but a pitching staff that is ready for a strong showing in 2026 and what they hope, in the postseason as well.

“There’s a real opportunity right now,” Williams said. “We’ve got to seize it.

“That takes a lot of work, a lot of attention and a lot of resources. But we’re absolutely, 100% committed from the top down in doing everything we need to do to be able to do that.”

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest in free agents in National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

Pittsburgh has also reportedly targeted left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas three weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which is much along the line of what Williams said.

Pittsburgh fans have seen enough losing in their lifetimes, so the front office must work diligently to bring them a winning team in 2026.

