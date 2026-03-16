Pirates Reveal Fourth Round of Spring Training Cuts

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made more roster cuts in Spring Training, as they get closer to an idea of who will make the Opening Day roster.

The Pirates announced that they optioned infielder Enmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis and reassigned outfielder Dominic Fletcher to minor league camp. This leaves just 44 players in Major League Camp, with 43 active, as right-handed pitcher Jared Jones is on the 60-day injured list.

Pittsburgh only has three remaining non-roster invitees in Major League camp in shortstop Konnor Griffin, catcher Shawn Ross and infielder Alika Williams.

The Pirates have just 10 days before Opening Day vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26, where they'll need a 26-man roster ready.

Season Outlook on Enmanuel Valdez and Dominic Fletcher

Valdez really struggled from the plate for the Pirates in the Grapefruit League, slashing .077/.226/.077 for an OPS of .303, with just two hits in 26 at-bats, one RBI and five walks to eight strikeouts.

He has made 11 starts for the Pirates in Spring Training, including six starts at first base, three starts at third base and one start each at designated hitter and second base.

Valdez joined the Pirates on Dec. 15, 2024 in a trade with the Boston Red Sox and made the roster for the second game of the 2025 season, after Nick Gonzales suffered an ankle injury.

He mostly served as a first base, starting 22 games there, and just three games at second base, helping fill in for the injured Spencer Horwitz.

Valdez slashed, .209/.294/.363 for an OPS of .657 in 31 games, with 19 hits in 91 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.

Apr 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Enmanuel Valdez (48) circles the bases after a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He too suffered an injury, but it was season-ending, as he went on the 60-day injured list on May 14 and underwent surgery on his left shoulder later on.

Valdez will look to get more reps in Triple-A and show he belongs on the Pirates roster in 2026.

Fletcher signed a minor league deal this offseason and was a non-roster invitee for the Pirates for Spring Training.

He has played in a team-high 14 games in the Grapefruit League, slashing .258/.343/.387 for an OPS of .730, with eight hits in 31 at-bats, a double, a home run, two RBI and two walks to six strikeouts.

Fletcher has also made seven starts for the Pirates, including three starts in right field, plus two starts each in left field and center field.

He also has a chance to impress the Pirates this season, but will need a strong showing in Triple-A before doing so.

Other Pirates Spring Training Cuts

The Pirates' first round of cuts on March 8 saw them option both right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Harbin and infielder Jack Brannigan to Indianapolis.

Brannigan suffered a broken nose vs. vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22 and hasn't played since. Harbin suffered an arm injury to his teres major and lat musculature, which has him on the no-throw list, keeping him out until early April.

The Pirates' second round of Spring Training cuts included optioning four right-handed pitchers in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly , plus outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez to Triple-A on March 9.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Antwone Kelly (89) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also reassigned outfielder Mitch Jebb, catcher Omar Alfonzo and right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis to minor league camp.

The Pirates made a third round of Spring Training cuts, solely focused on reassigning eight players to minor league camp.

Pittsburgh moved position players in catcher Derek Berg, outfielder Ronny Simon and infielders in Nick Cimillo, Duce Gorson , Termarr Johnson and Davis Wendzel and left-handed pitchers in Nick Dombkowski and Oddanier Mosqueda back on March 12.

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