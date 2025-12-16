Pirates Sign Former Rangers Infielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are still making additions to their franchise this offseason, as they build up a group of players ready for 2026.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Pirates signed former Texas Rangers infielder Davis Wendzel to a deal.

Wendzel's deal is for about $850,000, a bit above the major league minimum if he makes it there. There is also an invite to Spring Training for Wendzel, according to Heyman.

The Pirates now have a versatile infielder that could make an impact for them in 2026, but will have some competition in doing so.

What the Pirates Get in Davis Wendzel

Wendzel has minimal MLB experience, playing just 27 games for the Rangers in the 2024 season. These took place over two stints from April 9 to May 12 and June 8 to June 30.

He slashed .128/.163/.234 for an OPS of .397, with just six hits in 47 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, two RBI and one walk to 12 strikeouts.

Apr 25, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third base Davis Wendzel (38) gets is his first major league hit during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Wendzel spent most of 2025 with the Cincinnati Reds, but at Triple-A Louisville, where he slashed .251/.346/.433 for an OPS of .779 in 94 games, with 50 runs, 77 hits, 133 total bases, 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 53 RBI and 37 walks to 63 strikeouts.

He features at mostly third base and shortstop, with 263 games at shortstop and 161 games at third base. He played 18 of the 21 games in the field with the Rangers at third base.

Wendzel spent 2019 through to 2024 with the Rangers' system, after they took him with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft as a competitive balance pick in Round A from Baylor.

The Pirates would want to see Wendzel have the season he did in 2023 with Triple-A Round Rock.

Wendzel slashed .236/.361/.477 for an OPS of .838 in 124 games, with 30 home runs, 74 RBI, 19 doubles, 107 hits, 216 total bases, 84 runs and 77 walks to 129 strikeouts. All of those are career-best numbers, except for batting average.

Infield Competition for the Pirates

The Pirates currently have eight infielders on their 40-man roster, with some players that will likely feature at third base and shortstop, serving as Wendzel's competition.

Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales served as the starting third base and shortstop for the Pirates towards the end of 2025.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nick Yorke joined the Pirates in September and eventually took over second base later on, with Spencer Horwitz playing two games there in the final series, while spending most of his time in first base.

Other players on the 40-man roster include third baseman Jack Braningan, shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng, plus both Enmanuel Valdez and Endy Rodríguez , who spent most of their time at first base in 2025, but both suffered season-ending injuries.

Wendzel will have competition throughout the season, but a strong showing at Triple-A should give him a shot at some point.

