Pirates Send Final Player to Minor League Camp

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a Spring Training roster cut to make before Opening Day and they chose one player who won't make the roster.

The Pirates announced that they re-assigned right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger to minor league camp on March 23. Clevinger is on a minor league deal and was the last non-roster invitee to Major League Camp.

Pittsburgh now has 27 players in Major League Camp and just 26 active players, with right-handed pitcher Jared Jones on the 60-day injured list.

This news also comes after both left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco and right-handed pitcher José Urquidy had made the team, filling out the 13-man pitching staff for the Pirates on their 26-man roster.

What the Pirates Have Gotten From Mike Clevinger

Pittsburgh signed Clevinger to a minor league deal on Feb. 4 and the veteran earned opportunities to pitch for them in Spring Training.

Clevinger made five appearances and two starts for the Pirates in the Grapefruit League, posting a 5.02 ERA over 14.1 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .200 batting average allowed and a 1.40 WHIP. He is also scheduled to pitch in the finale vs. the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

The 35-year old had a strong first start vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 2 at home, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing a hit and two walks and posting three strikeouts.

Clevinger made his second start vs. the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 13 and threw four scoreless innings, before giving up two runs in the fifth inning after issuing a walk and two hits before departing with five strikeouts.

He threw five scoreless innings to start out Spring Training, but has given up eight earned runs over his last 9.1 innings.

Clevinger will get his chance to impress at Triple-A Indianapolis and if he does, the Pirates will give him that shot in the major leagues at some point in 2026.

Pirates Solidfy Pitching Staff for Opening Day

The Pirates now have their pitching staff set for Opening Day, which is just three days away against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

Starting Rotation

Paul Skenes

Mitch Keller

Braxton Ashcraft

Bubba Chandler

Carmen Mlodzinski

Bullpen

Hunter Barco

Justin Lawrence

Isaac Mattson

Mason Montgomery

Yohan Ramírez

Dennis Santana

Gregory Soto

José Urquidy

Barco and Urquidy will have bulk roles going forward, but also can provide starts when needed or even piggy-back of another starter for a longer relief outing.

The two pitchers have mostly worked as starters in their professional careers, which is beneficial for a Pirates bullpen that is filled more with high-leverage relievers rather than arms that can provide multiple-inning outings.

Only Yohan Ramírez would really provide the Pirates about two-three innings of work, so having both Barco and Urquidy gives the team other options if there is a need for a longer relief outing.

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