Pirates Sign Former White Sox Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are still building their roster for next season, as they are just a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training.

The Pirates announced that they signed right-handed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a minor league deal and have made him a non-roster invitee to Major League Camp for Spring Training.

Clevinger will join the Pirates pitchers next week on Feb. 11, which marks the first workout for all pitchers and catchers at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

The Pirates have added a veteran pitcher to their major league camp, who could help their pitching staff next season.

What the Pirates Get in Clevinger

Clevinger mostly relies on four pitches, including a four-seam fastball and a cutter, plus offspeed pitches in a sweeper and a changeup. He also has a sinker and a curveball in his pitch mix, that he throws less often.

His four-seam fastball runs from the mid-to-low 90s, about 92-95 mph, while his cutter sits in the mid-to-high 90s, 85-89 mph.

Sep 18, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Clevinger's best pitches, during his prime, were his fastball and sweeper, so expect him to throw those consistently in Spring Training.

He also was a reliable pitcher that could go deeper into innings, although, injuries have stopped him from having that same efficiency in recent years.

Clevinger was one of the better strikeout pitchers in the American League during the end of the 2010s, ranking 10th with 207 strikeouts in 2018 and 15th with 169 strikeouts in 2019.

The Pirates also have a veteran pitcher that they could rely on, if needed, to do work in the starting rotation or out of the bullpen as a long reliever.

Mike Clevinger Background

Clevinger spent the past three seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization, where he had a strong first season in 2023, but didn't appear for them much the past two seasons.

He made the 2025 Opening Day roster for the White Sox, but posted a 7.94 ERA over eight appearances and 5.2 innings pitched, with eight walks allowed to three strikeouts, a 2.29 WHIP.

The White Sox designated him for assignment and he spent the remainder of the season with Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 7-3 record in 22 starts, a 4.20 ERA over 100.1 innings pitched, 93 strikeouts to 36 walks, a .257 batting average allowed and a 1.33 WHIP.

Sep 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) throws in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Clevinger missed most of the 2024 season with right elbow inflammation and then needed neck disk replacement surgery.

He had his last year as a full-time starter in 2023, with 24 starts and two complete games, a 9-9 record, a 3.77 ERA over 131.1 innings pitched, 110 strikeouts to 40 walks, a .244 BAA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Clevinger had his best tenure with the Cleveland Indians over six seasons from 2016-21, the longest he's pitched with any team.

Stat Total Record/(Starts/Appearances) 42-22/(88/101) ERA/(Innings Pitched) 3.20/(523.1) Strikeouts/Walks 584/204 WHIP 1.20 K/9 (K/BB) 10.0 (2.86) WAR 13.2

He also pitched for the San Diego Padres after getting traded there during the 2020 season and then pitching there in 2022 as well, after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!