Pirates Sign Former All-Star Left-Handed Reliever

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates addressed a major need on their pitching staff heading into the 2026 season in free agency.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported that the Pirates and left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto are in agreement on a one-year, $7.75 million contract for the 2026 season.

This represents the first deal the Pirates have made during the Winter Meetings down in Orlando, Fla.

What the Pirates Get in Soto

Soto turns 31-years old next year and heads into his eight MLB season, bringing a veteran presence to the Pirates bullpen.

He mostly throws four pitches, using his sinker and slider the most, then also throwing a four-seam fastball and a sweeper.

Soto is coming off of a 2025 season where he had a 3.96 ERA over 45 appearances and 36.1 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline.

He struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.50 ERA over 25 appearances and 24.0 innings pitched, a .308 batting average allowed and a 1.63 WHIP.

Soto had his best seasons as a closer with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

Sep 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto (65) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

He posted a 3.39 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities in 2021 and a 3.28 ERA and 30 saves in 33 opportunities in 2022.

Soto struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 (4.42 ERA) and 2024 (4.02 ERA), before they traded him to Baltimore at that season's deadline.

Soto Fills Big Need on Pirates Roster

The Pirates desperately need left-handed pitching in their ranks for next season, especially in their bullpen, where almost all of their arms are right-handed.

Evan Sisk is the only left-handed relief pitcher the Pirates have on their 40-man roster currently. Sisk had a 4.38 ERA over 14 appearances after coming in the trade for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals at the deadline.

Pittsburgh also has one other left-handed pitcher on their 40-man roster in Hunter Barco , but he made just threw just three innings in two appearances in just six days spent with the team at the end of the season.

The Pirates did add Tyler Samaniego to their 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft deadline on Nov. 18.

They eventually traded him to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4 along with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and catcher Adonys Guzman for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitching prospect Jesus Travieso.

Pittsburgh will add more left-handed pitchers to their ranks this offseason, whether by free agency or even in trades.

Pirates Bullpen Outlook For 2026

New pitching coach Bill Murphy joins the Pirates and finally has his first pitcher that he'll have a chance to help improve and mold into a strong relief pitcher once again.

The Pirates bring back a solid bullpen, including the likes of Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also had starting pitchers in their bullpen like Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows, Bubba Chandler and Barco. Chandler will likely serve as a part of the starting rotation, but the other three names could end up in the bullpen if they miss out on the rotation.

Other names that will get a shot at a bullpen spot include Brandon Bidois, Ryan Harbin, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez, Cam Sanders and Chase Shugart.

Starting pitchers in Thomas Harrington, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly are also on the 40-man roster and could earn a spot as a middle reliever if need be.

