Pirates Reliever Finally Returns From Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen sees the return of a pitcher, who has spent almost five months away from the team.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence has a locker in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of the series opener vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 12.
Stumpf also reported that the Pirates have optioned right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman to Triple-A Indianapolis as the corresponding move, making room on the 28-man MLB roster.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of Waivers on March 3, after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment on March 1. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
Lawrence excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.
He last pitched for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22, before going on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
The Pirates then transferred him to the 60-day injured list on May 3 and he didn't begin throwing again until June 12.
Lawrence progressed to sides and live sessions, before starting his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 19, making two appearances, throwing two scoreless innings and posting four strikeouts.
He started his last rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 26 and he made six appearances, allowing seven earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched for an 11.86 ERA, with nine strikeouts to six walks, a .211 opposing batting average and a 1.88 WHIP.
Lawrence made his most recent appearance on Sept. 9 vs. the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, striking out two batters over a scoreless inning.
He recently made back-to-back appearances vs. the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, marking the first time he did that since the injury occurred.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk. They also have starters/relief pitchers in rookie right-handers, Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus Carmen Mlodzinski.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates