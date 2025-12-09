Pirates Get Disappointing Update on Mariners' Jorge Polanco

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have pursued second baseman Jorge Polanco as one of their top free agents in an offseason they are aiming for better bats.

Polanco would bring the Pirates a solid bat, a veteran presence and a player that has experience in the posteason.

A recent update on Polanco and what he wants as a free agent might knock the Pirates out from signing him this offseason.

Pirates Receive Disappointing Update on Jorge Polanco

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported previously that Polanco is one of the main targets for the Pirates this offseason.

He recently reported that Polanco might spur the Pirates, even with a better offer than competitors, as he wants to play for a team that has had recent success.

The Pirates last made the postseason in 2015 and had a winning season in 2018, both the second-longest streaks of any MLB team, with only the Los Angeles Angels having longer respective streaks.

"Free-agent infielder Jorge Polanco, another hitter drawing interest from the Pirates, might not jump at the chance to play for a club that has not contended in recent years, even if they make him the highest offer," Rosenthal wrote.



"Polanco, according to a person who knows him, values comfort and winning. He has played for only two teams, the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners. And he has made the playoffs in five of his last nine seasons."

Does This Mean the Pirates Won't Sign Polanco?

The Pirates could still sign Polanco, but he'll have suitors that fit more of his desires and wants than they do.

This includes re-signing with the Seattle Mariners, where he played the past two seasons. It also includes teams like the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, who have also shown interest in the 32-year old.

Where the Pirates might get an edge in the competition is offering a contract that Polanco is looking for, which is one that the other teams mentioned might balk at.

Polanco is reportedly looking for a contract that is around three-to-four years and upward of $12 million per season, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times .

Buster Olney of ESPN also reported that Polanco could sign during the Winter Meetings, which are currently taking place in Orlando, Fla.

The Pirates recently reportedly offered a four-year, $125 million contract to Kyle Schwarber, who ended up re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.

If they meet his contract demands, and other teams fail to do so, then the Pirates will give themselves a good shot to land a solid bat and signal to the rest of baseball that they are serious about contending in 2025.

What the Pirates Would Get in Jorge Polanco

Polanco is a 12-year MLB veteran and turns 33 years old next July, giving the Pirates someone with great experience and veteran leadership.

He has played second base more this decade, but spent much of the 2010s at shortstop and even played some at third base, serving as a versatile infield options for Pittsburgh.

What the Pirates really want from Polanco is his bat and he had a great bounce back season with the Mariners in 2025, hitting 26 home runs, the second-most in his career.

Pittsburgh hit the least home runs in baseball last season at just 117, which was 31 home runs lower than the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who hit 148 home runs.

The Pirates also posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) of any MLB team and scored the least amount of runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561).

Signing Polanco gives the Pirates an every day hitter that can play multiple infield roles, or even serve as the designated hitter, which he did last season. He is also a switch-hitter and would benefit as a left-handed batter on the Pirates, as PNC Park is more friendly towards power-hitting lefties.

The Pirates don't have a starter at designated hitter for next season, and with the future of Andrew McCutchen with the franchise uncertain, Polanco could take over in 2026.

Polanco also has postseason experience, appearing in 24 playoff games in five postseasons, including 12 games with the Mariners in their run to the ALCS.

