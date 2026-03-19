Pirates Announce Spring Breakout Game Starting Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their best pitchers in the farm system appear in an important game for them toward the end of Spring Training.

The Pirates revealed that right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez will start in the annual Spring Breakout Game. He'll face off against the Detroit Tigers at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m.

The Spring Breakout Game features the best prospects for both sides playing against each other in a game, which highlights the future of the sport.

Hernandez is the Pirates top rated pitching prospect on the Spring Breakout roster and the second-highest ranked pitcher on the Pirates behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler. He is also one of the top pitching prospects, ranking 29th on MLB Pipeline , 38th on Baseball America and 49th on ESPN .

The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. and fans will get their first real chance to see him, as MLB Network will broadcast the game.

What Makes Seth Hernandez a Top Pitcher

Hernandez isn't just rated highly for his high draft selection, but because he already has the makings of a future ace for the Pirates.

His fastball reaches 100 mph and his changeup has great movement on it, reaching near the high-80s mph. Hernandez also has two other solid offspeed pitches in his slider and curveball, which he'll get the chance to develop more in 2026.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft greets Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. spoke glowingly of Hernandez this offseason, as he worked with the 19-year old and saw what talents he possesses.

"Gross," Flores said about Hernandez at PiratesFest. "19 year olds should not be throwing 100 and he is, so. That goes to show how hard he works. I worked with him in the offseason, so I've seen him work and he pushes me, I push him. So he's going to be a really good pitcher."

Flores also loved Hernandez's demeanor and that he has the confidence at such a young age, which bodes well for his future.

"He can throw wherever he wants," Flores said. "The heater, changeup, curveball, slider, everything, he can throw where he wants. And for him being 19 only, being able to do that is insane."

The talents Hernandez has helped him dominate at Corona for his last two years of high school, as he was homeschooled his first two seasons.

He posted a 9-0 record as a junior in 2024, with a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.

Hernandez then did even better as a senior in 2025, posting 105 strikeouts over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA.

His performances earned him 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.

The Pirates will likely have Hernandez low in the minor leagues to start 2026, but he should get all the opportunities to move up quickly if he performs well.

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