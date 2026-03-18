Pirates 2026 Spring Breakout Roster Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some of the best future talent in baseball and will showcase that in an upcoming game.

The Pirates revealed their final roster for the Spring Breakout Game, a Spring Training game where two MLB teams put out some of their best prospects against each other.

Pittsburgh has 27 players on their final Spring Breakout Game roster, trimmed down from their initial preliminary roster of 40 players. It features 10 pitchers, three catchers, nine infielders and five outfielders in total.

The Pirates face off against the Detroit Tigers in the annual Breakout Game, hosting their foe at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and will take place March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.

The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other in Florida and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona. The Pirates faced off against the Phillies last season, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Overview of the Pirates Spring Breakout Game Roster

The Pirates will have the top prospect in baseball Konnor Griffin leading the team in his second Spring Breakout Game.

Griffin will also go up against Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, who is the second best prospect in baseball, making for a great No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez , who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, will lead the pitching staff in his first Spring Breakout game.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft looks at the glove of Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Second baseman Termarr Johnson , who the Pirates took fourth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, is in the Spring Breakout game for the third straight year. Catcher Omar Alfonzo and power-hitting first baseman Tony Blanco Jr. are the three players who will have played in all three Spring Breakout games.

Two other important top prospects in this game for the Pirates include shortstop Wyatt Sanford, second round pick in 2024, and rising outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez , who was the best home run hitter in the farm system last year.

Other top pitching prospects to look out for include right-handed starter Wilber Dotel and right-handed reliever Brandon Bidois , who both earned 40-man roster spots this offseason, along with Valdez.

The Pirates won't have some of their top prospects, particularly those that will play at the major league level this season and have played in this game before.

Some of these players included top pitching prospects in left-hander Hunter Barco and right-handers in Bubba Chandler , Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly , outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia , who the Pirates got in a trade from the Boston Red Sox this winter, plus the likes of catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. and utility player Nick Yorke .

Mar 12, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The most surprising omission from the Spring Breakout roster for the Pirates was outfielder Edward Florentino , who had a sensational 2025 and is not near the major league roster.

Pirates Players on Spring Breakout Game Roster

Pitchers (10)

Name Arm MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Seth Hernandez Right 3rd (29th) 4th (38th) First Wilber Dotel Right 13th 10th Second Levi Sterling Right 16th 23rd First Khristian Curtis Right 24th 15th Second Jeter Martinez Right 28th 24th First Zander Mueth Right 26th 25th Second Reinold Navarro Left 27th 16th First Brandon Bidois Right None None Second Justin Meis Right None None First Cy Nielson Left None None First

Catchers (3)

Name Batting Side MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Omar Alfonzo Left 17th 13th Third Easton Carmichael Right 19th 26th First Edgleen Perez Right 23rd None Second

Infielders (9)

Name Position MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Tony Blanco Jr. 1B 30th 29th Third Yordanny De Los Santos SS/3B/2B 21st None Second Duce Gorson 2B/3B/1B 29th 21st First Murf Gray 3B 20th 27th First Konnor Griffin SS 1st Overall 1st Overall Second Termarr Johnson 2B 7th 7th Third Darel Morell SS 18th 17th First Callan Moss 1B None None First Wyatt Sanford SS 8th 12th Second

Outfielders (5)

Name MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Titus Dumitru None None First Mitch Jebb None None Second Brian Sanchez None None First Will Taylor None None First Esmerlyn Valdez 11th 11th Second

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!