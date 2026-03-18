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Pirates 2026 Spring Breakout Roster Announced

The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed the young talent that will feature for them in this game.
Dominic Campbell|
Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some of the best future talent in baseball and will showcase that in an upcoming game.

The Pirates revealed their final roster for the Spring Breakout Game, a Spring Training game where two MLB teams put out some of their best prospects against each other.

Pittsburgh has 27 players on their final Spring Breakout Game roster, trimmed down from their initial preliminary roster of 40 players. It features 10 pitchers, three catchers, nine infielders and five outfielders in total.

The Pirates face off against the Detroit Tigers in the annual Breakout Game, hosting their foe at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and will take place March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.

The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other in Florida and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona. The Pirates faced off against the Phillies last season, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Overview of the Pirates Spring Breakout Game Roster

The Pirates will have the top prospect in baseball Konnor Griffin leading the team in his second Spring Breakout Game.

Griffin will also go up against Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, who is the second best prospect in baseball, making for a great No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, will lead the pitching staff in his first Spring Breakout game.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Seth Hernandez
Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft looks at the glove of Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Second baseman Termarr Johnson, who the Pirates took fourth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, is in the Spring Breakout game for the third straight year. Catcher Omar Alfonzo and power-hitting first baseman Tony Blanco Jr. are the three players who will have played in all three Spring Breakout games.

Two other important top prospects in this game for the Pirates include shortstop Wyatt Sanford, second round pick in 2024, and rising outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who was the best home run hitter in the farm system last year.

Other top pitching prospects to look out for include right-handed starter Wilber Dotel and right-handed reliever Brandon Bidois, who both earned 40-man roster spots this offseason, along with Valdez.

The Pirates won't have some of their top prospects, particularly those that will play at the major league level this season and have played in this game before.

Some of these players included top pitching prospects in left-hander Hunter Barco and right-handers in Bubba Chandler, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly, outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, who the Pirates got in a trade from the Boston Red Sox this winter, plus the likes of catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. and utility player Nick Yorke.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler
Mar 12, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The most surprising omission from the Spring Breakout roster for the Pirates was outfielder Edward Florentino, who had a sensational 2025 and is not near the major league roster.

Pirates Players on Spring Breakout Game Roster

Pitchers (10)

Name

Arm

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Seth Hernandez

Right

3rd (29th)

4th (38th)

First

Wilber Dotel

Right

13th

10th

Second

Levi Sterling

Right

16th

23rd

First

Khristian Curtis

Right

24th

15th

Second

Jeter Martinez

Right

28th

24th

First

Zander Mueth

Right

26th

25th

Second

Reinold Navarro

Left

27th

16th

First

Brandon Bidois

Right

None

None

Second

Justin Meis

Right

None

None

First

Cy Nielson

Left

None

None

First

Catchers (3)

Name

Batting Side

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Omar Alfonzo

Left

17th

13th

Third

Easton Carmichael

Right

19th

26th

First

Edgleen Perez

Right

23rd

None

Second

Infielders (9)

Name

Position

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Tony Blanco Jr.

1B

30th

29th

Third

Yordanny De Los Santos

SS/3B/2B

21st

None

Second

Duce Gorson

2B/3B/1B

29th

21st

First

Murf Gray

3B

20th

27th

First

Konnor Griffin

SS

1st Overall

1st Overall

Second

Termarr Johnson

2B

7th

7th

Third

Darel Morell

SS

18th

17th

First

Callan Moss

1B

None

None

First

Wyatt Sanford

SS

8th

12th

Second

Outfielders (5)

Name

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Titus Dumitru

None

None

First

Mitch Jebb

None

None

Second

Brian Sanchez

None

None

First

Will Taylor

None

None

First

Esmerlyn Valdez

11th

11th

Second

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Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

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