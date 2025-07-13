Pirates Select RHP Seth Hernandez in 2025 MLB Draft
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, taking a pitcher.
The Pirates took right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif., 45 miles east of Los Angeles, with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Hernandez just turned 19 years old and stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. He throws four pitches, a fastball, a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, while also throwing a slider.
He dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.
Hernandez also didn't start his high school career until 2024, as he was homeschooled his first two seasons. He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.
MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 3 overall player on their draft board, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranked him No. 4 overall and Keith Law of The Athletic ranked him No. 21.
This is the sixth first round MLB Draft pick for general manager Ben Cherington. This includes second baseman Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in 2020 out of New Mexico State, and catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in 2021 out of Louisville, both of whom are at the MLB level.
It also features second baseman Termarr Johnson, the fourth overall pick in 2022 out of Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga., who is with Double-A Altoona, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in 2023 out of LSU, who just earned his second All-Star nod, plus shortstop Konnor Griffin, the ninth overall pick in 2024 out of Jackson Prep School in Jackson, Miss., who is with High-A Greensboro.
The Pirates also made two competitive balance first round picks, with right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski of South Carolina with the 31st overall pick in 2020, plus right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington out of Campbell with the 36th overall pick in 2022.
Pittsburgh also has the 50th overall pick in the second round, the 72nd overall pick, which is a competitive balance round B and the 82nd overall pick in the third round.
The fourth round through the 20th round take place on July 14, starting at 11:30 a.m.
