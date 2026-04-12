Pirates’ World Series Champion Phil Garner Dies at 76

PITTSBURGH — Phil Garner wasn't a lifer with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his presence was incredibly important for their last World Series championship.

Garner died at 76 years old on April 11, after fighting pancreatic cancer the past two years following his diagnosis in February 2024, according to a statement from his family.

He helped the Pirates win the 1979 World Series, as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in seven games and had an incredible showing in the "We Are Family" team, along with the likes of Hall of Famers in Willie Stargell and Dave Parker .

Garner spent 16 seasons as a manager, eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers from 1992-99, three seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2000-02 and four seasons with the Houston Astros from 2004-07.

He also played for four seasons with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Pirates, 1973-76, seven seasons with the Astros, 1981-87, and then one season each with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1987 and with the San Francisco Giants in 1988. marking 16 seasons in the major leagues.

Phil Garner's Legacy with the Pirates

Garner earned the nickname "Scrap-Iron" from former Pirates announce Milo Hamilton, but it also showed up in his tough play and gritty nature.

The Pirates added Garner in an eight-player trade with the Athletics heading into the 1977 season, and he had a productive five seasons with the Pirates from 1977-81.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .267 .355 .404 .739

Stat Total Games Played 664 Hits/Runs Scored 639/325 Doubles/Triples 125/35 Home Runs/RBI 44/280 Stolen Bases/Attempts 112/156 Walks/Strikeouts 67/144

He was a two-time All-Star in 1980 and 1981 and he primarily played in the infield for the Pirates, becoming the starting second baseman for his last two seasons.

Garner had a great first season for the Pirates in 1977, as he slashed .260/.325/.441 for an OPS of .766, with a career-high 17 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Oct 17, 1979; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates base runner Phil Garner (3) slides into Baltimore Orioles shortstop Kiko Garcia (3) during the 1979 World Series at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Perhaps his best season came in 1979 as a part of that World Series team, as he had a career-best slash line of .293/.359/.441 for an OPS of .800, with 11 homers and 32 doubles.

Garner brought his best play for the postseason, as he five hits in 12 at-bats in the NLCS victory over the Cincinnati Reds, which also included a triple, a home run and an RBI.

His hitting during the World Series vs. the Orioles was even better, batting .500 with 12 hits in 24 at-bats, with four doubles, four runs scored, five RBI and three walks to one strikeout.

The Pirates ended up trading Garner during the 1981 season, but he still made the All-Star team that year before departing.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting released a statement following Garner's death about his contributions to the franchise.

"Phil Garner was a fierce competitor, a respected leader, and a cherished part of the Pirates family. His contributions to the 1979 World Series championship team will forever to be part of the Pirates history. We always appreciated welcoming Phil back to Pittsburgh, and it was evident how deeply the city, this team, his teammates, and our fans meant to him.

"He will be remembered not only for the grit, passion, and heart he brought to the game, but also for the way he carried himself as a devoted family man and respected member of the baseball community."

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