Pirates vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates close out a three-game series down in Texas on Thursday night.

The Pirates swept the Twins at home, then took Game 1 in Houston, but the Astros bounced back with an 11-9 win in what looked like it was going to be a pitcher’s duel between Paul Skenes and Spencer Arrighetti.

Pittsburgh is still a few games over .500 overall, and on the road at 15-14, while Houston is looking to get back up there at 28-35 and 14-17 at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Astros on Thursday, June 4.

Pirates vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+153)

Astros +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline

Pirates -105

Astros -114

Total

8.5 (Over -106/Under -113)

Pirates vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Jared Jones (0-0, 10.38 ERA)

Astros: Kai-Wei Teng (3-3, 2.57 ERA)

Jared Jones allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings against the Twins in his first start since 2024. He’s looking to settle in against Houston.

Kai-Wei Teng has settled in nicely as of late. He had two straight shutout outings before giving up three runs in five innings to the Brewers last time out.

Pirates vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, SCHN, FS1

Pirates record: 33-29

Astros record: 28-35

Pirates vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Spencer Horwitz OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-120)

Spencer Horwitz has found a home atop the Pirates' lineup. He’s batting .317 with an .892 OPS in 10 games out of the leadoff spot after spending most of the season down in the order.

The left-handed slugger is also batting .295 vs. RHP, and Teng has a batting average against of .216 vs. RHP (.185 overall).

Horwitz has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of five and 8 of his last 10 games overall.

Pirates vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to know what to expect out of Jones in his second start in over a year, but the Pirates lineup has been consistent as of late. Pittsburgh has scored nine or more runs in four straight games, and it’ll look to keep that going against Teng tonight.

The Astros have been dealt a bad hand in terms of injury luck, and that’s resulted in a poor record despite Yordan Alvarez’s MVP-level play thus far.

I’d consider taking the Pirates, but this seems like another OVER game in Houston tonight.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-106)

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