Ryan O'Hearn's Contract Incentives with Pirates Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally added a big time bat in free agency this season in Ryan O'Hearn, who will get his chance to show what he can do in the black and yellow.

O'Hearn reportedly signed for two years, $29 million, making him the first free agent position player signing to a multi-year contract for the Pirates since John Jaso, who signed for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

The Pirates now have a player they can put in numerous positions, most likely first base and designated hitter, but also both corner spots.

O'Hearn will also have the opportunity for earning some extra cash this season if he exceeds expectations.

Ryan O'Hearn Contract Incentives

Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the O'Hearn contract with the Pirates includes $500,000 in plate appearance incentives.

He will earn $100,000 if he hits 450 plate appearances and 475 plate appearances, then both $150,000 for 500 plate appearances and 525 plate appearances.

These incentives occur over the next two seasons, so he can earn an extra $1 million if he hits all of them over 2026 an 2027.

A contract incentive like this makes for a solid contract for both sides, as O'Hearn gets a chance to earn more money and the Pirates sweeten a good deal for a strong addition from free agency.

Will O'Hearn Earn These Incentives?

There is always a risk with a contract incentive, as earning them can be harder than others, which lowers a free agent's pay.

O'Hearn hasn't always reached these marks in his career, but there is a big correlation between games played and him reaching these marks.

Season Plate Appearances Games 2018 170 44 2019 370 105 2020 132 42 2021 254 84 2022 145 67 2023 368 112 2024 494 142 2025 544 144

He played 142 games in 2024 and had 494 appearances, which would've earned him $200,000 in contract incetives, and played 144 games in 2025 with 544 appearances, which would've earned him the full $500,000 in contract incetives.

O'Hearn will most likely get up to this number as long as he plays in more than 140 games, which if he has good health, should occur with the Pirates finding numerous opportunities to feature in their lineup in 2026.

Recent Production Shows O'Hearn Will Achieve This

The recent three seasons for O'Hearn give confidence that he should make the extra $1 million over the next two years as well.

O'Hearn landed with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2023 season and immediately became a more efficient hitter, with a .289 batting average in 2023, a .264 batting average in 2024 and a .284 batting average in 2025.

He also has hit 14 or more home runs and around 60 RBI per season, plus at least 100 hits each year as well.

O'Hearn won't just play a big number of games because he's a free agent signing, he'll have to show why he deserves a spot in the lineup.

The Pirates signing him and his recent production should make it a high likelihood he reaches those goals the next two seasons.

Pirates Recent History with Contract Incentives

Pittsburgh received criticism for their handling of a contract incentive in the 2024 season surrounding Rowdy Tellez .

The Pirates designated Tellez for assignment with less than a week remaining in that campaign and just four plate appearances from a $200,000 contract incentive.

Pittsburgh denied they placed Tellez on waivers to save money on a contract incentive and Tellez did hit .116 in September.

The Pirates awarded former left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney with a $50,000 incentive in the 2025 season after he reached 120.0 innings pitched.

Pittsburgh then designated Heaney for assignment at the end of August, following poor performances following the middle of June, allowing 43 earned runs over his final 42.0 innings pitched.

