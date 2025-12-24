Ryan O'Hearn's Contract Incentives with Pirates Revealed

New Pittsburgh Pirates signee Ryan O'Hearn has some contract incentives he can earn with the team.
Dominic Campbell|
Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a rbi single during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a rbi single during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally added a big time bat in free agency this season in Ryan O'Hearn, who will get his chance to show what he can do in the black and yellow.

O'Hearn reportedly signed for two years, $29 million, making him the first free agent position player signing to a multi-year contract for the Pirates since John Jaso, who signed for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

The Pirates now have a player they can put in numerous positions, most likely first base and designated hitter, but also both corner spots.

O'Hearn will also have the opportunity for earning some extra cash this season if he exceeds expectations.

Ryan O'Hearn Contract Incentives

Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the O'Hearn contract with the Pirates includes $500,000 in plate appearance incentives.

He will earn $100,000 if he hits 450 plate appearances and 475 plate appearances, then both $150,000 for 500 plate appearances and 525 plate appearances.

These incentives occur over the next two seasons, so he can earn an extra $1 million if he hits all of them over 2026 an 2027.

A contract incentive like this makes for a solid contract for both sides, as O'Hearn gets a chance to earn more money and the Pirates sweeten a good deal for a strong addition from free agency.

Will O'Hearn Earn These Incentives?

There is always a risk with a contract incentive, as earning them can be harder than others, which lowers a free agent's pay.

O'Hearn hasn't always reached these marks in his career, but there is a big correlation between games played and him reaching these marks.

Season

Plate Appearances

Games

2018

170

44

2019

370

105

2020

132

42

2021

254

84

2022

145

67

2023

368

112

2024

494

142

2025

544

144

He played 142 games in 2024 and had 494 appearances, which would've earned him $200,000 in contract incetives, and played 144 games in 2025 with 544 appearances, which would've earned him the full $500,000 in contract incetives.

O'Hearn will most likely get up to this number as long as he plays in more than 140 games, which if he has good health, should occur with the Pirates finding numerous opportunities to feature in their lineup in 2026.

Recent Production Shows O'Hearn Will Achieve This

The recent three seasons for O'Hearn give confidence that he should make the extra $1 million over the next two years as well.

O'Hearn landed with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2023 season and immediately became a more efficient hitter, with a .289 batting average in 2023, a .264 batting average in 2024 and a .284 batting average in 2025.

San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn
Sep 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

He also has hit 14 or more home runs and around 60 RBI per season, plus at least 100 hits each year as well.

O'Hearn won't just play a big number of games because he's a free agent signing, he'll have to show why he deserves a spot in the lineup.

The Pirates signing him and his recent production should make it a high likelihood he reaches those goals the next two seasons.

Pirates Recent History with Contract Incentives

Pittsburgh received criticism for their handling of a contract incentive in the 2024 season surrounding Rowdy Tellez.

The Pirates designated Tellez for assignment with less than a week remaining in that campaign and just four plate appearances from a $200,000 contract incentive.

Pittsburgh denied they placed Tellez on waivers to save money on a contract incentive and Tellez did hit .116 in September.

The Pirates awarded former left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney with a $50,000 incentive in the 2025 season after he reached 120.0 innings pitched.

Pittsburgh then designated Heaney for assignment at the end of August, following poor performances following the middle of June, allowing 43 earned runs over his final 42.0 innings pitched.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

Home/News