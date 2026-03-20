Top Five Pirates Prospects in Spring Breakout Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will play in the annual Spring Breakout Game, where some of their best prospects will feature in.

The Pirates take on the Detroit Tigers at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. The two ball clubs have most of their top talent competing against each other in a late Spring Training.

MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and is currently taking place from March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.

The Pirates have two of their best prospects in the Spring Breakout Game, but also some prospects that are still rising and could earn more notoriety from the fan base this year.

No. 1 SS Konnor Griffin

Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in all of baseball and will make his second appearance at the Spring Breakout Game for the Pirates.

He excelled in his first professional season in 2025, hitting for contact and power, making incredible plays defensively and stole bases consistently, serving as a threat all over the baseball diamond.

Griffin already has numerous accolades from last year, but his focus this season isn't holding onto his top prospect title, but rather, making the Pirates Opening Day roster and starting his major league career.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He is still a non-roster invitee and has shown incredible power in Spring Training, leading the Pirates with four home runs and doing so in impressive fashion, taking advantage of breaking balls over the plate.

Griffin hasn't impressed much outside of his power from the plate, slashing .184/.279/.526 for an OPS of .805, with just seven hits in 38 at-bats and two walks to 11 strikeouts, so the 19-year old still has some improving to do.

Whether he makes the Opening Day roster or not, Griffin is the Pirates shortstop for the future and will get his chance this season to prove that.

No. 2 RHP Seth Hernandez

The Pirates took right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and have him serving as the starter in the Spring Breakout Game.

Hernandez may only just be 19 years old, but he looks and pitches as if he's in his mid-20s, standing 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds and dominating with whatever he chooses.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft talks with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His pitch mix features an 100 mph fastball, a changeup with incredible movement and sits in the upper-80 mph range and both a slider and a curveball that he'll get the opportuntity to improve upon in 2026.

Hernandez doesn't just have the look of an ace, he showed that his past two seasons at Corona High School in Corona, Calif.

He didn't lose a single game as a junior in 2024, with a 9-0 record, plus posted a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73, while also hitting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.

Hernandez then had an even better showing as a senior in 2025, with 105 strikeouts over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, and a 0.39 ERA.

His performances earned him 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.

The Pirates won't rush Hernandez in his first professional season, but they won't stop him from moving up quickly either, especially if he shows he's ready.

No. 3 2B Termarr Johnson

Second baseman Termarr Johnson is the veteran of the Spring Breakout Game, making this his third appearance in the three editions of the matchup.

Johnson was the Pirates fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and has slowly, but surely, moved up the minor league system, playing for Double-A Altoona in 2025.

Feb 14, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Termarr Johnson (81) during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He had a solid showing at Double-A, slashing .272/.363/.382 for an OPS of .745 in 119 games, with 118 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs , 35 RBIs, 59 walks to 93 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases on 32 attempts.

Johnson ranked sixth in the Eastern League in on-base percentage and runs (67), tied for sixth in hits, tied for eighth in walks, eighth in batting average and 15th in OPS.

He hit his best in the last two months of the season, slashing .326/.425/.419 for an OPS of .843 in 36 games from Aug. 1-Sept. 18, with 42 hits in 129 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs, 20 walks to 28 strikeouts.

Johnson also got to form an infield partnership with Griffin, one that Pirates fans will hope to see in the future in Pittsburgh.

He will most likely start his campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis and a full season there should prepare him for the major leagues in 2027 at just 22 years old.

No. 4 SS Wyatt Sanford

Two draft picks after Griffin in 2024 came shortstop Wyatt Sanford from from Independence High School in Frisco, Texas with the 47th overall pick in the second round.

Sanford is a lesser-known name, but one that could become one of the Pirates best prospects with a good showing in 2026.

He played in just 64 games in 2025 between the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates at Rookie-Level ball and Single-A Bradenton, before a groin injury in August cut his season short.

Sanford still hit pretty well, slashing .243/.384/.376 for an OPS of .760, with 46 runs scored, 53 hits, eight double, three triples, five home runs, 25 RBI, 34 walks to 54 strikeouts and 34 stolen bases on 42 attempts.

He projects as a shortstop going forward, with a strong arm and makes smart decisions at the position and his speed surely helps as well, ranking fourth in the Pirates farm system in stole bases.

Sanford will need to hit better in 2026, but the tools are there for an MLB future.

No. 5 OF Esmerlyn Valdez

Besides Griffin, there was no bigger surprise in the Pirates farm system than outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez last season.

The outfielder from the Dominican Republic put up solid seasons before 2025, but he was incredible throughout the season, particularly with his power.

Valdez led all Pirates minor league players with 26 home runs and earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time at High-A Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates' farm system.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He finished his 2025 season, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBI and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts, which also included the final three months at Altoona.

Valdez joined Griffin at the Futures Game and then following the season, was the Arizona Fall League Offensive MVP.

He earned a spot on the 40-man roster in the offseason and will start 2026 with Indianapolis. If he can continue his performances, then he may have a shot in Pittsburgh.

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