Why Hunter Barco's New Pitch Mix Matters More Than His Spring ERA

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco has a big season ahead of him and underwent an important winter, focused on improving his pitch mix.

Barco added three new pitches and has displayed them throughout Spring Training, which includes a sweeper, a changeup and a true sinker.

It complements his three pitches he previously had, a four-seam fastball, a split-finger fastball and a slider, making for a new six-pitch mix that he'll have in 2026.

Barco developing a new arsenal is incredibly important for him and experimenting with it is more important the the final stats he'll have in Spring Training.

Looking at Barco's New Pitch Mix

Barco, interestingly enough, had a four-seam fastball that worked like a sinker, before officially using the pitch this season.

His fastball reaches near 96-97 mph, but it had enough movement that it can function as a sinker as well. Having the sinker allows a more efficient fastball and a sinker with even more break.

Barco has actually utilized his sinker second most to his fastball this spring, while his changeup and sweeper are his fourth-most and fifth-most pitches used so far.

Barco's Pitch Breakdown in Spring Training

Pitch Usage Average Pitch Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 67/139 (48%) 93.7 mph Sinker 26/139 (19%) 93.1 mph Slider 19/139 (14%) 83.3 mph Changeup 15/139 (10%) 85.8 mph Sweeper 7/139 (5%) 83.9 mph Splitter 5/139 (4%) 83.9 mph

Eno Sarris of The Athletic named Barco in one of his pitchers showing improved "Stuff" this season, with Stuff+ looking at the physical qualities of the pitches alone.

The Stuff+ model is high on the sweeper, praised the sweeper, but less high on the sinker and changeup.

His sinker is just a little slower than the four-seam fastball this spring, but his changeup is faster than his splitter, giving him a variation of pitches he can use for velocity, movement and break if needed.

Barco is aiming for a starting role this season and adding these pitches make him a more dangerous pitcher and one that can spend a long time in Pittsburgh.

How Barco Has Performed in Spring Training

Barco made his MLB debut last season and threw three scoreless innings over two appearances with the Pirates in September, but now has a chance to really show he belongs in the big leagues on Opening Day.

He made his debut vs. the New York Yankees at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 23, and loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but got out of the inning unscathed, finishing with three stirkeouts and three walks over 1.1 innings pitched.

Barco made his first start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on March 1 and had an excellent outing.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) warms up before the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no hits, but two walks allowed over 44 pitches.

Barco then struggled in his most recent start vs. the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Merchant Field in Lakeland, Fla. on March 7.

He threw two scoreless innings before loading the bases in the third inning, giving up a ground-rule double and a groundout for three earned runs in his outing.

Barco has a 3.68 ERA over 7.1 innings pitched, nine strikeouts to six walks, a .125 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.23 WHIP over three outings and two starts.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!