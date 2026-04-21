Pirates Struggling Spring Training Pitcher to Miss Time

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates added a veteran pitcher this offseason, who will miss some time with a recent injury.

Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger, who was with Triple-A Indianapolis, went on the 7-day injured list back on April 13 and hasn't pitched since.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Clevinger suffered a knee injury that had an official diagnosis as an MCL sprain, which will keep Clevinger out for at least six weeks before he'll pitch again, which would be in late May-early June.

"We are still learning, gathering opinions, gathering a second opinion, but the early projection is he’s going to need to be immobilized for several weeks with the right knee and he’ll have to be braced, he’ll have to do strengthening and then he’ll progress back into games," Tomczyk said.

"Spit-balling a very rough projection right now, you’re probably six weeks before he gets back into the competition."

Will Mike Clevinger Actually Pitch for the Pirates?

The Pirates signed Clevinger to a minor league contract on Feb. 4 and then made him a non-roster invitee to Major League Camp for Spring Training.

Clevinger had the opportunity to show that he could potentially serve as a member of the Pirates pitching staff on Opening Day or soon after, helping out in the bullpen.

He instead struggled during Spring Training, posting a 5.29 ERA over six appearances and two starts, 17.0 innings pitched, 18 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .200 batting average allowed and a 1.35 WHIP.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Clevinger also had issues his final four outings, with one start, as he allowed 10 earned runs over 12 innings pitched for a 7.50 ERA.

He hadn't pitched for Indianapolis as a starter, making six bullpen appearances for them before going on the injured list.

Clevinger posted a 5.19 ERA over 8.2 innings pitched, which included giving up two earned runs in his first outing of the season and then three runs in his last appearance on April 12.

The Pirates have instead looked elsewhere for help in the bullpen, which included putting starting pitchers like left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy on the Opening Day roster.

Both pitchers are now at Triple-A after unsuccessful stints with the Pirates, but also so they can get stretched out as starting pitchers again.

Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Wilber Dotel is the new player that will look to fufill the bulk role for a team that desperately needs it.

Clevinger will have to come back healthy sooner rather than later and then pitch incredibly well, as he isn't on the 40-man roster and will have to seriously convince the Pirates he deserves another shot at the major league level.

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