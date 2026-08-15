One Rising Pirates Pitching Prospect in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought up most of their young pitching prospects this season, but still have a few arms that are impressing in the minor leagues.

The likes of right-handed pitchers in Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly have all made their MLB debuts this season and left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco was on the Pirates Opening Day roster.

Pittsburgh also has one of the top pitching prospects in baseball in right-hander Seth Hernandez, who likely won't pitch again in 2026 with an oblique injury .

The Pirates do have another pitching prospect that could become a big part of their future and that is right-hander Levi Sterling.

Levi Sterling Becoming Effective Starting Pitcher

The Pirates took then 17-year old Sterling with the 37th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A in the 2024 MLB Draft as one of the youngest players available.

Sterling pitched for Notre Dame High School in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, same high school as 2017 National League MVP Giancarolo Stanton, and was one of the top prep arms in his class.

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) prepares to round third base before scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't an easy start for Sterling, who struggled in the Florida Complex League at Rookie Level ball in 2025, posting a 6.09 ERA in nine starts and 12 appearances, 34 strikeouts to 23 walks, .278 batting average allowed and a 1.76 WHIP.

Sterling has been much better this season for Single-A Bradenton , staying healthy and remaining a part of the starting rotation throughout.

He has a 4-6 record in 21 starts, a 4.31 ERA over 96.0 innings pitched, 112 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .215 BAA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Sterling is finding his footing in Bradenton, regularly throwing five-six innings and going deeper into games, showing he can handle the starting pitching role going forward.

He leads the Florida State League in strikeouts, innings pitched, 10.5 K/9, while tied for second in BAA and WHIP.

His pitch mix consists of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and changeup, with his fastball finishing around 95 mph, his slider and changeup in the mid-high 80s and his curveball in the lower 80s.

Sterling has had some great outings this season, which includes his most recent start, where he posted a career-high 11 strikeouts over six innings in a 3-0 defeat to Lakeland (Detroit Tigers) on Aug. 13.

🚨 11 K’S. A NEW CAREER HIGH.🚨



Levi Sterling was DEALING last night, punching out 11 batters for a new career high! 👀🔥@YoungBucsPIT | @MLBPipeline #ItAllBeginsInBradenton⚾️🌴 pic.twitter.com/gUp2LQABCp — Bradenton Marauders (@The_Marauders) August 14, 2026

He has also posted four games of nine strikeouts and two other games with seven strikeouts, while also putting up a 3.45 ERA since the start of July.

Sterling has about three weeks left of his season, but it's been a successful season for him for the most part.

What Sterling Needs to Improve Upon Heading into 2027

Sterling, just like any young pitcher, is always working on developing command of his pitches and control as well.

His walk rate is still a bit high, 3.66 BB/9, but he has dropped it down from 6.09 a year ago, so he's made improvements in that area.

Sterling will also face much better quality hitting next season at High-A Greensboro , plus will have to pitch at First National Bank Field, which is a hitter's ball park and will pose problems.

The soon-to-be 20-year old is still getting better by the day and he'll have time to work on different areas of game this offseason and the coming years, before eventually joining the Pirates in the future.

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