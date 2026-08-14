Pirates Make Several Roster Moves Before Red Sox Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their next series with a roster that looks a little bit different than it did before.

The Pirates placed right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez on the Major League Paternity List and recalled right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh also recalled outfielder Billy Cook from Indianapolis and optioned outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia to Triple-A, ahead of their weekend series vs. the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park, Aug. 14-16.

The Pirates bullpen now consists of right-handers in Lake Bachar, Dotel, Camilo Doval, Isaac Mattson, Luke Weaver and Kirby Yates and left-handers in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto

Pittsburgh has an outfield group of Cook, Jake Mangum, Bryan Reynolds, Ronny Simon and Esmerlyn Valdez.

When Can Ramírez Return for Pirates?

Ramírez will miss the entirety of the series vs. the Red Sox, as he will return for the next series vs. the Detroit Tigers, Aug. 17, as the paternity list gives a player three days off.

Pirates catcher Henry Davis went on the paternity list on June 10 and returned on June 13 and outfielder Bryan Reynolds has gone on it three times in his career, also having three days off.

May 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) looks on from behind home plate against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramírez has been excellent for the Pirates as of late, with just one earned run allowed over 32.2 innings pitched in 22 outings for a 0.28 ERA.

His last two outings have been sensational, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings in the 6-4 loss to the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 7 and throwing three scoreless innings in the 2-0 defeat to the Miami Marlins in the series opener at loanDepot Park on Aug. 11.

This marks the fourth stint for Dotel with the Pirates this season and he has posted a 1-4 record in 14 outings, a 5.06 ERA over 26.2 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .262 batting average allowed and a 1.43 WHIP.

Dotel could get himself a chance to start going forward, as the Pirates have usually utilized him in the bulk role and he may take on a few innings in different games, especially with Mitch Keller out for the season with a right arm teres major muscle injury.

Billy Cook Looks For Next Chance with Pirates

Cook comes back for his fourth stint with the the Pirates, as well, last playing for them back on Aug. 1.

He has hit .200/.200/.267 for an OPS of .467 in 66 games, with nine hits in 45 at-bats, while mostly serving as a pinch-runner or late game defensive substitution in center field.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Billy Cook (25) rounds third base en route to scoring during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook hit pretty well for Indianapolis in August, slashing .296/.345/.593 for a .938 OPS, including two home runs in his last two games.

Garcia will get more chances to show off his bat in Indianapolis, as he didn't do much of anything in Pittsburgh, with just one hit in 13 at-bats in seven games.

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