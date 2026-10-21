One World Series Player Who Would Be Perfect Fit for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have postseason dreams and the goal of eventually winning the World Series, but they are still far from achieving them.

The 2026 World Series features two small-market teams: the Milwaukee Brewers, a National League Central Division rival for the Pirates, and the Tampa Bay Rays, who were one of the worst teams in baseball in the 2000s along with the Pirates.

It's a big difference for MLB, with the two best teams in baseball coming from smaller payrolls and more savvy front offices, which can't afford to blow money on any player.

The Pirates may not be at the level these two teams are at, but one player who is in the World Series would make a big difference if they added him.

Pirates Should Trade for Rays RHP Griffin Jax

One player who would make sense for the Pirates to add would be Rays right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax.

Jax gives the Pirates a lot of options for how they can use him, either in the bullpen or as a starter, if they so need.

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was a starter his rookie season with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, but after posting a 6.37 ERA, he moved to the bullpen for the next four seasons.

Jax performed much better as a relief pitcher, posting a 3.34 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP and over 281 games from 2022 to 2026.

The Rays needed him in the starting rotation this season, moving him from the bullpen in late April and keeping him there the rest of the season, aside from about three weeks on the injured list with right elbow discomfort.

Jax had a strong showing in the Rays' rotation, with a 7-8 record in 23 starts, a 3.14 ERA over 103.1 innings pitched, 106 strikeouts to 28 walks, a .230 BAA and a 1.11 WHIP.

He employs a six-pitch arsenal, but relies mostly on his sweeper, sinker, changeup and four-seam fastball, while utilizing the curveball and cutter.

His sinker was his best pitch this season, while his changeup and sweeper are solid pitches as well.

Jax excels at getting chase (35.1%, 89th percentile), whiff (30%, 80th percentile) and strikeouts (25.3%, 70th percentile) and inducing ground ball contact (47.1%, 76th percentile).

Where Jax Fits on the Pirates

The Pirates need to bolster their bullpen this offseason, and that can come in many different forms.

Jax would give the Pirates extra starting pitching depth, while also providing length out of the bullpen if they need it.

May 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braxton Ashcraft , Jared Jones and Mitch Keller all missed time from the Pirates' starting rotation with injuries and having an extra arm to handle those responsibilities helps.

Jax could be a better option for that role than Carmen Mlodzinski, who is still a good pitcher but is much better suited for a bullpen role than for the rotation if there's an injury.

The Pirates have a strong middle relief group with Mlodzinski, Lake Bachar and Yohan Ramírez , so adding a veteran option would make them even better.

How Pirates Could Land Jax

Jax is heading into his final year of arbitration and will become a free agent following the 2027 season.

Pittsburgh could swoop in and give Tampa Bay a chance to land a prospect or two, or even some young pitching depth, in place of Jax.

Sep 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) pitches in the second inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates and Rays have an extensive trading history together, so the relationship between both franchises already exists.

Pittsburgh landed second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from Tampa Bay last offseason in a three-team trade, with Pittsburgh sending right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who sent two prospects to Tampa Bay.

The Pirates won this trade , but the Rays came out victorious in the Chris Archer and Aki Iwamura trades over the past 10-15 years.

It's not a given the Rays would want to trade Jax, but the Pirates need to get creative and make this roster the best they can for when Opening Day comes.