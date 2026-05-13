Pirates' Jared Jones Stands Firm on Role After Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will get one of their top pitchers back from injury in Jared Jones in the coming weeks and will have to figure out where his role is on the pitching staff.

Jones, unlike the Pirates, knows exaclty what he wants to do when he comes back off the injured list and that's join the starting rotation

He said so as much following his third rehab assignment start and his first with Double-A Altoona on May 12, confirming that he'll throw a bullpen when he comes back to Pittsburgh, but that he doesn't want to throw out of the bullpen when he's healthy

"No," Jones said shaking his head when asked the question postgame. "Next question."

Jared Jones was asked tonight if he'd work out of the bullpen when he returns to the Pirates.



Here's what he had to say 👇 pic.twitter.com/9H0JNacW7V — Riley Holsinger (@HolsingerRiley) May 13, 2026

The Pirates Plans for Jones After Injury Return

The Pirates have a starting rotation consisting of Paul Skenes , Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft , Bubba Chandler and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Skenes and Keller are staying in the rotation, while Ashcraft has asserted himself in there as well as a dominant pitcher Chandler has had his struggles, but is clearly meant to stay on as a starting pitcher, with this his first full season in the major leagues.

May 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The odd man out is Mlodzinski, who has a 2-3 record in eight appearances and seven starts, a 4.50 ERA over 40.0 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .283 batting average allowed and a 1.45 WHIP.

Mlodzinski has done a decent job as a starter, but he's been at his best out of the bullpen in his MLB career.

The Pirates could go to a six-man rotation, but it's unlikely, and will have to choose between Mlodzinski or Jones in the starting rotation.

There is a scenario where both pitchers could "piggy-back" off each other, as Jones acclimates to longer outings and Mlodzinski comes in for a bulk role.

The Pirates see Jones as a starting pitcher and in their rotation, but general manager Ben Cherington hasn't officially stated what role he'll have when they bring him back off the injured list.

Overview of Jones' Return This Season

Jones is coming back from internal brace surgery he underwent back on May 21, 2025, which helped repair a ulnar collateral ligament sprain that prevented him from pitching last season.

He has worked his way back and started his rehab assignment on April 29 and just completed his third start, throwing 52 pitches over four scoreless innings for Altoona, allowing just three hits and posting four strikeouts in the 4-0 home win over Richmond.

Sep 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jones pitched three scoreless innings in his first rehab assignment start with Single-A Bradenton on April 29 and then gave up one run over three innings in his second rehab assignment start with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 6.

There are encouraging signs from Jones in these starts, as he's throwing all of his pitches and his four-seam fastball is reach 100 mph.

Jones will get opportunities for longer outings and will likely pitch for Altoona in their next series, as they'll play at home again next week.

The Pirates can't bring Jones back off the 60-day injured list , which started on Opening Day on March 26, until May 26 at earliest, so they still have about two weeks to figure out their plan with him.

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