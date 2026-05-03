Pirates' Jared Jones Could Fit in Multiple Roles on Pitching Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their best pitches coming back from a serious injury in Jared Jones, who they can't wait to have back on the mound.

Jones had an exciting rookie season for the Pirates in 2024 in the starting rotation, where he showed off his high velocity, tough demeanor and competitiveness that endeared him to the fanbase and their hopes for winning baseball to return to the city.

They haven't had the chance to see Jones pitch since the end of 2024, as he missed all of 2025 with internal brace surgery, which he is still working back from almost a year after he underwent the procedure.

Pittsburgh has a few options for how they can bring him back when he's fully healthy, as just having him on the mound will give them a pitcher that can dominate opposing hitters.

Putting Jones Back in the Starting Rotation

Jones will return to the starting rotation at some point, as the Pirates envision him as a starting pitcher, something general manager Ben Cherington has said numerous times.

He made his first rehab assignment start for Single-A Bradenton on April 29 and dominated, throwing three perfect innings, 30 of his 41 pitches for strikes and five strikeouts.

Feb 17, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) participates in spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's just the first start for Jones since Sept. 27, 2024, but he showed that he's ready for higher competition, which he'll face at both Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona.

Cherington spoke on the Pirates Insider Show about Jones and was encouraged with him reaching 100 mph on his fastball, using all of his pitches, throwing strikes and that he felt good after the start.

He didn't confirm exactly what role Jones would have when he comes back, since it's early in his rehab assignment, but that he is a starting pitcher for the pirates.

“He’s a starting pitcher, long term he is a starting pitcher, 100%, that’s how we feel about him," Cherington said. "We haven’t gotten far enough into the rehab assignment to really get clear on exactly how we’re going to manage roles as he comes back onto the team. We’ve got some time to do that..."

Coming Out of the Bullpen

Pittsburgh will still have caution with Jones, as coming back from a serious surgery that involved his throwing elbow.

The Pirates eased pitchers last year into starting roles, particularly Braxton Ashcraft , who had a lengthy injury history

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It ended up working out, as Ashcraft dominated out of the bullpen and then continued that good pitching when he earned starting opportunities later in 2025. Ashcraft is now in the starting rotation this season and has been one of the Pirates better pitchers this season.

This strategy could work for Jones, as the Pirates try and build him back up to someone that can throw enough innings and keep his "stuff" going later on in his outings.

The Pirates would also love to have Carmen Mlodzinski back in their bullpen, where he would take on a middle reliever/long reliever role with more effectiveness than he has as a starting pitcher.

Pittsburgh could have Mlodzinski start and then Jones come on in a "piggy-back" role, giving three to four innings for each pitcher and keeping them at their best.

It's worked before for the Pirates, something Cherington mentioned, but whether or not they choose to have Jones take on this role is up to his improvements or performances during his rehab assignment.

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