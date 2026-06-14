Pirates Announce Oneil Cruz Injury Return Timeline

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had one of their best players in center fielder Oneil Cruz featuring for them and it will take some time before he does so again.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on the Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that Cruz will need at least four-to-six more weeks before he returns from his recent hand injury, giving a rough timeline for his return.

That has Cruz coming back right at the All-Star break, July 12, or two weeks later on July 26, which means he's missing another 25-to-34 games

Cruz suffered left hand fourth and fifth metacarpal non-displaced fractures, which happened when he slid into home plate in the 6-3 defeat to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 6.

He served as a pinch-runner in the series finale, a 3-2 loss on June 7, and was set to start in center field against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at PNC Park on June 9, but got scratched from the lineup, then placed on the 15-day injured list , retroactive to June 8.

Cruz has been one of the Pirates best hitters this season, slashing .264/.350/.472 for an OPS of .822 in 64 games, with 66 hits, 45 runs scored, 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 21 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

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