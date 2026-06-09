Pirates Make Mysterious Oneil Cruz Move Before Dodgers Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the reigning World Series Champions to start their homestand, but now won't have one of their best hitters in the lineup.

The Pirates announced that they scratched center fielder Oneil Cruz from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at PNC Park on June 9.

Pittsburgh scratched Cruz due to recurrent left hand discomfort and that the team's medical staff is currently examining him, announcing his status as day-to-day.

The Pirates now have Jake Mangum starting in center field, who bats seventh, and first baseman Davis Wendzel moves up to sixth in the batting order.

How Cruz Injured Himself

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show that Cruz hurt his hand sliding into home plate in the 6-3 loss to the Braves on June 6.

Cruz didn't start in the 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the series finale at Truist Park on June 7, but did come in as a pinch-runner in the top of the ninth inning.

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (2) on a play at the plate during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Todd Tomczyk, the Pirates senior director of sports medicine, said in his recent injury report on June 9 ahead of the game that Cruz's hand wouldn't stop him from starting, but that there's always concerns with someone of his stature playing every day in the outfield.

“There’s a lot of different things going on with a lot of our players, especially when dealing with a 6-7 outfielder that plays every day," Tomczyk said. "The hand is at the foremost right now but that is very good – good enough for him to be in the starting lineup tonight. Just in general, lower extremity tightness, if you must."

The Pirates will hope to have Cruz back soon and this is just a slight blip, as he's been an integral part of their success in 2026.

Oneil Cruz Having Best Season Yet in 2026

Cruz has hit .264/.350/.472 for an OPS of .822 in 64 games for the Pirates, with 45 runs scored, 66 hits, 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 21 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

He ranks second in the National League and fourth in MLB in stolen bases, fourth in the National League and tied-eighth in MLB in runs scored and tied-eighth in the National League and tied-17th in MLB and in home runs.

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a single during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cruz has also been really effective the past 14 games , slashing .333/.491/.619 for an OPS of 1.110 in 14 games, with 14 hits in 42 at-bats, nine runs scored, four home runs, 11 RBI, five stolen bases on six attempts and 12 walks to 16 strikeouts.

The Pirates will likely have Mangum take on the majority of work in center field if Cruz misses more time,

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