Pirates Bringing Back Exciting Pitching Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are doing anything they can to get consistency from their bullpen and are turning back to a young prospect.

The Pirates are recalling right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their next game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 20, according to Pirates insider Alex Stumpf .

Pittsburgh will also option right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson to Triple-A, as the corresponding move for Dotel to join the team.

It's a big opportunity for Dotel, who had a strong showing his first time up with the Pirates in 2026.

What the Pirates Need to See From Dotel

The Pirates bullpen has been woeful this month, with a 5.43 ERA and giving up a run in 10 consecutive games.

Dotel is still a young prospect and has pitched mostly as a starter, but the Pirates will need him in a variety of roles.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He's best suited for a bulk role, and with the Pirates needing a better middle reliever option in the midst of 13 straight games through to the end of the month, it's likely Dotel could take on some serious innings moving forward.

Dotel displayed his excellent four-seam fastball in his short MLB stint in April, which he averaged at 98.2 mph and allowed just one hit on 11 batted ball events.

His fastball is the key to success early on for the Pirates, but Dotel also has a changeup, cutter and slider he'll need to execute to make this stay a longer one.

A Look Back at Dotel's First MLB Stint

Dotel was solid his first time up with the Pirates with a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings pitched in three outings.

He made his MLB debut vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on the day when they first recalled him on April 19. He threw the ninth inning, giving up a solo home run to Rays All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero, but then shutting them down for a 6-3 victory.

(FCL) Pirates' Wilber Dotel, pitching. The Florida Complex League (FCL) Orioles played their first night game against the (FCL) Pirates at Sarasota's Ed Smith Stadium on Friday, July 15, 2022. Admission is free and you can bring your own food. For more up-coming games, check out the schedules of the Florida Complex League visit, mlb.com/orioles/spring-training/minor-leagues. Sar Fcl Baseball 27 | THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dotel then pitched again two days later vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 21, coming in relief of right-handed starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski. He would throw 1.2 innings of relief, with three walks and one hit, but no runs allowed in the 5-1 loss.

He made his last appearance in a bulk relief role vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, where he threw four perfect innings and struck out three batters in an impressive performance.

Dotel now has the opportunity to show he belongs at the major league level going forward and the Pirates will make sure he can take advantage of that.

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