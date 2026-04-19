Pirates Call Up Pitching Prospect Before Rays Series Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel, the organization’s No. 12 prospect, from Triple-A Indianapolis. In a corresponding move, the club optioned right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders to Indianapolis.



ROSTER MOVES: The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders to Indianapolis. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 19, 2026

The 23-year-old Dotel is now in line to make his major league debut. His recent performance at Triple-A has been uneven. In three starts, he has recorded a 6.28 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP across 14 innings pitched, striking out 13 batters. While those numbers are not typical of a pitcher receiving a call-up, the Pirates are prioritizing bullpen depth over minor league statistics.



Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wilber Dotel (86) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The promotion comes as Pittsburgh’s middle relief unit has struggled significantly. In Saturday’s loss, the Pirates held a 4-0 lead before surrendering five runs in the fifth inning, ultimately losing the game in the 13th inning. It was a five hour game including the almost two and a half hour rain delay .

Sanders played a major part in that blown lead, as he gave up three hits and four earned runs. He didn't escape the inning and only was able to record two outs before getting the hook. The organization believes Dotel’s arm can provide a fresh option in medium-leverage situations out of the bullpen.

Dotel will not start Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mitch Keller is the scheduled starter. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. Sanders, who had been with the big-league club, will report to Indianapolis. Dotel is expected to be available out of the bullpen in the coming days as the Pirates look to stabilize a relief corps that has cost them critical games.

A Power Arm on the Rise

Dotel, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound right-hander from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, signed with the Pirates as an 18-year-old in 2020 for just $65,000.

He has steadily climbed the minor league ladder since, and his stock rose considerably in 2025 when he experienced a velocity increase.

After sitting around 92-94 mph in 2024, Dotel’s fastball jumped to an average of between 95-96 mph in 2025, and he has been clocked as high as 100.9 mph. Scouts report that he is able to hold his velocity well through a start.

He relied heavily on his fastball as well in his first few starts at Indianapolis, so expect to see him deploy it similarly at the major league level.

Path to the Majors

Dotel’s breakout 2025 season at Double-A Altoona solidified his status as a legitimate prospect. In 27 starts, he posted a 4.15 ERA over 125.2 innings, striking out 131 batters while walking just 43, a significant improvement in command from previous seasons.

He developed a splitter during spring training last year, which pairs effectively with his high-90s fastball and an above-average slider. Pirates manager Don Kelly has praised Dotel’s velocity and physical presence, also noting his attention to detail on the mound.







After the 2025 season, the Pirates added Dotel to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. Baseball America ranked him as the organization’s No. 10 prospect heading into 2026. MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 12.

He earned the start in the Grapefruit League opener this spring, striking out the first batter he faced in a scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

While Dotel has primarily been a starter throughout his minor league career, the Pirates view him as potential middle relief depth in the immediate term. His powerful stuff could play up in shorter bullpen stints.

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